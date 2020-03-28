Our family is grateful that New Mexico has a governor that is taking a decisive, information-based approach to controlling the spread of coronavirus. Crises management is an essential skill for executive leadership. Take a minute to compare a recent Michelle Lujan Grisham press conference with one by Donald Trump. In my opinion, he is disassembling in front of our eyes. It pains me to say this, but I think it’s time to ignore what Trump says altogether and just follow the leadership of our health experts and local governments.
Patrick Delaney
Santa Fe
Taking a big hit
Good to see that help is coming for medium-sized businesses that hire 50 people. Now what about our huge number of small retail and art businesses that need help in paying rent while they are closed? We are taking a big hit in sales and could use some kind of help.
Liz Paterson
Spirit in Art Gallery
Madrid
Carry in
Kudos to the Santa Fe New Mexican for publishing a full page of Santa Fe area restaurants that are open and taking orders for takeout/curbside delivery. This is a wonderful service provided by the newspaper to our local community. As we all do our part to stay at home as per the governor’s order, this list that is updated daily provides a wonderful resource to all who cannot dine out but wish an alternative to cooking a meal at home.
James A. Bond, Ph.D. Michele A. Medinsky, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Driven by greed
Donald Trump has made his priorities clear. Stupidity and greed are behind his intention to stop fighting the coronavirus pandemic in order to make the stock market go up again.
I am 90, I have three great-grandchildren, but I am not willing to die for the profits of Trump and the 1 percent.
Trump ignored his own experts, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci. Andrew Cuomo, the New York governor, is doing what a president ought to do — informing and reassuring all the public, and working as hard as possible to slow the spread of this terrible disease.
Sally Raisbeck
Santa Fe
Too costly
I have Medicare and Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance, but in filling our my tax return I found I had spent $1,407.10 for copays, $5,171.68 out of pocket for drug costs, plus dental costs of $5,647. That’s more than $12,000.
The question is, how can the average person, especially those over 65, possibly afford it? The answer is they can’t. Health care is not a right, it is a commodity for those who can afford it. The average person can’t afford it. So they die sooner. Simple as that. We are a selfish country.
Jerry Delaney
Santa Fe
Angels with wings
I am writing to bring attention to a charity organization called Angel Flight South Central. The membership consists of more than 1,000 people who own small private airplanes and have pilot licenses. They volunteer to transport persons who require medical assistance from their home areas to the appropriate medical centers at no cost.
This organization covers the states of New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Their office is in Dallas. Anyone who requires such transportation can call the office at 972-755-0433 or go to angelflightsc.org. The staff will check with that person’s doctor to determine whether that person is physically fit to travel by private plane. The organization operates on charitable contributions. It does not advertise, and thus it is not well known.
Charles A. Scott
Santa Fe
