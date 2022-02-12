It is frustrating to read that Public Service Company of New Mexico is anticipating power shortages in the summer months. I have had a solar array sitting disconnected from my electric meter for more than two months. Why you might ask? After installation of a solar grid, the installer cannot simply connect the system to the owner’s meter. PNM controls this final step. My situation is not unique. PNM has no financial incentive to ensure rapid completion of individual solar grids as it immediately reduces its profit. However, perhaps it should think more proactively about the benefits of these home grids and the positive impact these grids have on the environment and access to electricity. I would suggest PNM focus more of its efforts on providing electricity and less on mergers.
LeAnn Behrens
Santa Fe
Party of Trump
There are Trumpians and Republicans. If you wonder which is which, ask whether they feel Donald Trump should still be president and the election was fraudulent, rigged. Ask if voting should be made more difficult or more easy. Ask if vaccines and masks should be mandated. Many but not all Republican senators are Trumpians, but all are required to vote against any Biden initiative, just as bad. Most House Republicans believe the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was a peaceful demonstration, so that makes them Trumpians.
Having identified the Trumpians, ask yourself whether you can vote for one. One who believes that “cheat to win” is the way to go. Let’s use the 2022 elections to vote them out!
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Really?
“Legitimate political discourse.” Hmm — t’ain’t what they called it at Kent State.
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
No news
Am I the only one who thinks it odd that it took five days to announce Sen. Ben Ray Luján’s stroke and that now, many days since he was hospitalized, there has been no official announcement of his condition from the physician in charge of his case?
Charlotte Lipson
Las Cruces
Protecting kids
Dogs and cats must be vaccinated before they can be licensed in New Mexico. I don’t understand why people won’t get their children vaccinated.
Camille Morrison
Los Alamos
Getting loony
Now that the Republican Party has officially declared the Jan. 6, 2021, attack as “legitimate political discourse,” perhaps it should consider aligning itself with Britain’s Official Monster Raving Loony Party (it’s a real political party in the U.K. — look it up). Since that party’s motto is “Vote for Insanity,” the Republicans will now fit right in. And while I’m on the subject, I think one cause of our current political divisiveness is the abolishment of the Fairness Doctrine, which required broadcasters to give equal time to opposing views. But then, if this doctrine were reintroduced, Fox “News” et al. would essentially go out of business.
N.M. Pyne
Santa Fe
Will of the people
I participated in the Obama-era blue ribbon commission’s meetings and am now participating in the Biden administration’s process on consent-based siting of commercial spent nuclear fuel and high-level nuclear waste depositories. The foremost recommendation of the blue ribbon panel was that the federal government should seek the consent of the populations where the depositories were to be sited. The Biden administration has defined consent to include the consent of the state where the nuclear waste is to be placed.
In New Mexico, 40 percent of our communities, including some of our largest ones, have passed resolutions against high-level waste traveling through their jurisdictions. The oil and gas industry, the Cattle Growers Association, the Pueblo Council of Governors and thousands of individuals have spoken out against this proposed project, as well as state officials, including our governor. The state Environment Department has done a detailed review of the potential high environmental costs of the project. Other state agencies have pointed out the state’s concerns have been ignored and that Holtec, the company proposing to bring the nation’s commercial nuclear waste here, has a dubious track record.
All these factors and more have influenced legislators to propose in their bills, currently before the state Legislature, that New Mexico refuse state permits to Holtec. Senate Bill 54 and House Bill 127 reflect the will of the state and deserve our support.
Janet Greenwald
Dixon
The right hydrogen
The fossil fuel industry continues to seek New Mexico taxpayer-funded support for this dying and dangerous (to the environment and to the health and safety of their workers and to New Mexico residents living in the vicinity of their operations) industry. Their most recent attempt is Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s proposal, introduced by Rep. Patty Lundstrom of Gallup as House Bill 228, to provide New Mexico taxpayer funds to produce “blue” hydrogen fuel from fossil fuels (particularly from coal and natural gas), despite overwhelming evidence that “blue” hydrogen fuel is hugely more polluting and costly than current gasoline and diesel fuels, or hydrogen fuel produced from wind and solar energy (“green” hydrogen). Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup has also introduced a bill Senate Bill 94 that defines “blue” hydrogen as “renewable energy.” In contrast, I would support New Mexico seeking federal funding already available for research into the development of “green” hydrogen.
Ron Flax-Davidson
Santa Fe
