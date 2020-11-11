With all the vacant commercial and office space that exists in Santa Fe, I question why the developer of the expansion of the Candlelight neighborhood is proposing to build more.
It’s time to focus on what this city really needs — affordable housing — be it apartments, condos or homes. That’s where our limited natural resources need to go.
Shirley Cruse
Santa Fe
A dangerous path
Republicans as a party, including state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce, have chosen to deny the legitimacy of the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris despite presenting no significant evidence of fraud.
Democrats cannot unify or heal our nation’s divisions alone. The GOP, under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, is the anti-democratic party, promoting minority rule by any means. If Republicans continue down this path, either our democracy or the Republican Party will ultimately be relegated to history.
Susan Meadows
Santa Fe
Decline of rational thought
The Renaissance gave us science, a tool that relieved various deities of the responsibility for providing explanations for otherwise inexplicable natural events such as lightning and sunrise. Rational thought and reliance on observable evidence made possible the printing press to enshrine accumulating knowledge and eyeglasses so we could read about it.
Governance evolved from absolute monarchy and religious orthodoxy to constitutionally guaranteed freedom from oppressive restrictions, toleration of dissent, and perpetuation of ethical relationships. As a result, our quality of life over the last three or four centuries has improved exponentially.
Over the last three or four years, rational thought has been systematically devalued. This coronavirus will magically disappear in a few weeks. The experts may be idiots, but don’t worry;I am a stable genius. Take away their children, and the rapists will stop invading our country. Democrats are out to destroy the nation. Many thousands of such alternative facts. Evidence? The mere saying of such things is all the proof needed. Yes, the fount of this irrational stream may have been turned off, but 70 million of us are now looking for another Trump to drag the sun into the sky each morning.
Richard Perkins
Santa Fe
Next for Trump?
After four years of tweeting, President Donald Trump will not need to distract himself with thoughts of a presidential library. A simple yet elegant glass case featuring a few cellphones should cover his four years in office.
Fortunately, as of January, he will have adequate time to track down the children gathered in Tom Hank’s basement as well as fulfilling his WWG1WGA international mission — the acronym stands for “where we go one, we go all” and ties into the QAnon conspiracies. Ardent supporters of Trump’s promoted theories need to hold his feet to the fire on this one. The clothes, the products, the branding, as the Trump clan dashes around the globe! What riveting reality TV lies ahead.
K. Slattery
Santa Fe
Shopping break
As the pandemic roars out of control, I must give up my two favorite grocery shopping venues: the Santa Fe Farmers Market and Trader Joe’s.
The vendors and store employees are doing heroic jobs in this difficult time, but the customers aren’t. They wear face coverings, yes, but they do not distance. Trader Joe’s is a free for all, with shopping carts used as weapons, in the hours supposedly reserved for the vulnerable, and people wander at the farmers market without a care in the world, not looking where they’re going.
I’ve been a regular at both, but I’m finding alternatives that don’t require me to risk my health.
I’ll see my favorite people at those places again when the cases go down.
Cheryl Rofer
Santa Fe
