Driving home recently, I passed the Tesuque Post Office. The flags were at half-staff on the pole, I’m thinking in recognition of the lives lost in Nashville. It seems like our primary symbol of American patriotism spends more time at half-staff in condolences to murdered schoolchildren, teachers and worshipers than flying proudly at the top of the flagpole. What a sad and humiliating commentary on a nation that holds itself out as an international example of a democracy, as a leader in the support of human rights.
I’m sad, and I’m angry at the unnecessary, unforgivable loss of life and disgusted that elected federal representatives, predominantly those in my Republican Party, purport to be the protectors of the unborn over what should be the inalienable right of a woman over her own body, yet are unwilling to protect children already born, living, growing up to be the future of our country.
Lucia Teutsch
Tesuque
Show the carnage
The only clear way forward in this impasse that some legislators claim cannot be fixed, where babies are regularly massacred at school by battlefield weaponry, is for all of us to witness in detail what we are doing and where our arguments lead. The school districts requesting student DNA are not trying to save parents the pain of identifying dead children in a morgue. No, there is nothing left of kindergartners shot multiple times by AR-15s except shredded flesh and bodily fluids. If we all were confronted with graphic images of what we permit to happen, assault weapons would be banned and precious lives saved. By our cowardly refusal to face what we have wrought, we are all responsible for continuing to sacrifice children — frequently, agonizingly, pitilessly, filthily, brutally — to half the words (and those grammatically misinterpreted) in the 2nd Amendment.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Why this warning?
About the "Don't Take if Allergic" (product advertising) warning. Why would anyone take medication or a product if they were knowingly allergic? Preposterous.
Mary F. Rivera
Santa Fe
Put the pieces together
The Soldiers' Monument, our obelisk, and the damage to it, has made us try to figure out what we are, who we are, who we were and what we have to say about ourselves. The shattered obelisk now sits in the center of the city, in a cardboard box. Surely that is not what we want. There probably is no perfect solution. There is no way to change the past. We can change the way we memorialize it. Maybe putting the pieces together with a plaque explanation would be the best — of course, that is not perfect. It would show we can look at our history, messy as it is. The past is flawed and sometimes embarrassing. The letters to the editor of this newspaper make it evident that people in Santa Fe do really care. Having a box in the center of the city is not what any of us want.
Ellen Bradbury Reid
Santa Fe
A little weird
Kudos to Walter Howerton for his piece ("A more interesting Santa Fe," March 26). It was hilarious and right to the heart of the matter concerning the Soldiers' Monument. We loved the first sentence, "When I first came to Santa Fe, it was more interesting than it is now — probably because you weren't here yet." We feel the same way after moving here 50 years ago. Santa Fe used to be fun, different, extremely welcoming and a little weird (like Austin). What happened? Walter's funny but clever letter made our morning.
Helen and LeRoy Sanchez
Santa Fe
Thanks, Presbyterian
From the admissions desk, to the nurses and doctor in the emergency room at Presbyterian Hospital, my experience a couple days ago was nothing less than stellar. As a heart patient for well over a decade, I've had my share of stays in various hospitals, but a recent visit to the hospital's emergency room reset the bar for efficiency, caring and cleanliness. Seemed like all the people there showed a positive attitude as if they were happy to be working at their job. I had a simple infection in my wrist that was causing a lot of pain; they ran several tests, diagnosed it, and I was prescribed a couple of medications (which seem to be doing their job) then I came home. My thanks to them for their professionalism and, at the same time, making me feel truly cared for. Isn't that what it's all about?