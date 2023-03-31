Driving home recently, I passed the Tesuque Post Office. The flags were at half-staff on the pole, I’m thinking in recognition of the lives lost in Nashville. It seems like our primary symbol of American patriotism spends more time at half-staff in condolences to murdered schoolchildren, teachers and worshipers than flying proudly at the top of the flagpole. What a sad and humiliating commentary on a nation that holds itself out as an international example of a democracy, as a leader in the support of human rights.

I’m sad, and I’m angry at the unnecessary, unforgivable loss of life and disgusted that elected federal representatives, predominantly those in my Republican Party, purport to be the protectors of the unborn over what should be the inalienable right of a woman over her own body, yet are unwilling to protect children already born, living, growing up to be the future of our country. 

Lucia Teutsch