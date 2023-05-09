The city immediately should place the proposed effluent pipeline and pumping station on hold until all issues of the non-compliant wastewater being discharged from the wastewater treatment plant are resolved (“City wastewater woes force soccer teams to relocate,” May 6). Adding an additional effluent discharge point, this one proposed to discharge into the Rio Grande just below the Buckman Diversion intake, could double the city’s liabilities for discharging inadequately treated wastewater.

City funds should instead be redirected toward the necessary improvements to the wastewater treatment plant to bring it into compliance with the regulations governing effluent discharges. Don’t make the problem worse. Developers and planners, take note.

Ann Young

