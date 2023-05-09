The city immediately should place the proposed effluent pipeline and pumping station on hold until all issues of the non-compliant wastewater being discharged from the wastewater treatment plant are resolved (“City wastewater woes force soccer teams to relocate,” May 6). Adding an additional effluent discharge point, this one proposed to discharge into the Rio Grande just below the Buckman Diversion intake, could double the city’s liabilities for discharging inadequately treated wastewater.
City funds should instead be redirected toward the necessary improvements to the wastewater treatment plant to bring it into compliance with the regulations governing effluent discharges. Don’t make the problem worse. Developers and planners, take note.
Ann Young
Santa Fe
Stopping the bullets
Dear Santa: I have an urgent request. This year, could you please bring me a bulletproof vest (size medium). If possible, could you make it snappy ? It’s a jungle out there, here and everywhere.
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
No publicity
A request: Would journalists please consider stopping the printing of stories on mass murder in the United States? Every time such an event takes place, the media focus on it and the sales of guns jump. That results in an increase in money flowing to the National Rifle Association, the gun manufacturers, the gun sellers and more politicians than we would care to know about.
The merchants of death do not need free advertising; they can afford to pay.
Jim Pierce
Santa Fe
Prayers aren’t enough
U.S. Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, whose constituents were shot with battlefield weapons while shopping Saturday, said: “People want to make this political, but prayers are important.” He is not wrong. Not that prayer in the face of a killer with an semi-automatic rifle would be protective, but, if we — who want our children safe at school, our workers at work, our faithful at church and our consumers everywhere else — refuse to do anything except pray, night and day, until Rep. Self finds the political will to pass sensible gun control, it might be effective.
Some argue AR-15s protect from government and neighbor depredation. Folks, while your neighbors use those weapons, daily, to kill you, your government makes those murders more likely: Mass shootings increase with every relaxation of gun laws. The danger of no control is more clear, present and pressing than potential danger posed by banning assault weapons.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Border woes
President Joe Biden refuses to hold press conferences or answer questions from the press but has enough time for a painful interview with his cheerleader Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC. He admitted he wants to expedite illegal immigration by sending 1,500 troops to the border. They will be doing data entry, processing and warehouse support instead of securing the border. When Ruhle asked if Biden is bringing in migrants because we need more workers, Biden said “bingo.” I believe it goes far beyond that. He needs as many undocumented Democrats as he can get.
Raymond Lopez
Santa Fe
Gift of a poem
About Frank Torres’ poem (“Attenuated Dissonance,” Letters to the Editor, May 9): This is a brilliant and profound description of our societal self-destruction, stated with the grace of poetry. Thank you, Mr. Torres, for this gift!
Caitlin Thomas
Santa Fe
Off the table
New Mexico’s wild horses should be protected on both public and private land. Yes, they can nibble lawns, leave rich manure behind, slow traffic on
N.M. 14. But interfering with these beautiful animals should be off the table — trapping and sending them to slaughter should be a felony offense. After all, before humans migrated across to Alaska, horses populated both north and South America by the millions. They were and are an integral component of our ecosystems, entertaining and gorgeous as well.