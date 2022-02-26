The state is not doing enough to modernize our roads. In the last year and a half, I have witnessed project after project on major highways all over the state in which a great deal of time and man hours have been spent. The problem is, almost all of the hard work and taxpayer dollars appear to have been spent with nothing taken into consideration other than making way for more cars.
With Albuquerque’s ART project having fallen by the wayside and the looming possibility that oil will become even more unstable due to the current geopolitical crisis in Russia and the Ukraine, it’s a bit beyond me that a politically blue state like ours does not appear to be nailing down a strategy for increased public transportation and greener fuel economy all around. I would hope those of us concerned about climate change and bringing our transportation grid into the 21st century would be able to move the needle a little bit. We are wondering if the big money spent on these highway projects is the best of use of our dollars.
Jeremiah Wall
Rio Rancho
Despicable then and now
Searching for a parallel in history to the despicable praise from former President Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo for the villainy of Vladimir Putin, one is inevitably drawn to the admiration shown to Adolf Hitler by Henry Ford and Charles Lindbergh in the 1930s. All four reached the point where myopia becomes blindness.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Speak up for democracy
All Americans should be stunned by the actions of former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump attacked democracy on Jan. 6, 2021, and Putin is dismantling democracy in Ukraine. These are two examples of criminal enterprise. The Republican Party has unfortunately become an instrument of legislative inertia, blindly oppositional and autocratically leaning. Being sycophants of Trump and increasingly lenient of Putin’s irrational governing style, we are being dragged into a world of disorder. When will decent but silent Republicans across the nation wake up and confront the rot from within and present opposition to this treasonous rhetoric? Our only solution is to take inspiration from the valiant example of the Ukrainian patriots and the brave protesters in Russia. The streets and the ballot box are our voice.
John Velasquez
Santa Fe
Worst case
Agent Orange has been urging Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine. Worldwide economic chaos. Stagflation in the U.S. Republicans blame Democrats. So do voters. Republicans sweep House and Senate with Agent Orange reelected president. Martial law declared to restore stability in U.S. Ivanka succeeds Agent Orange.
Christopher Hagen
Santa Fe
Echoes of Prague
Being in Prague when the Russians invaded, I wept for a brave nation longing for democracy, crushed by tyrants’ tanks. The Bear does not learn, cannot allow itself a heart.
Emily Albrink Hartigan
Santa Fe
Losing freedom
I find it interesting how truck drivers are protesting their “freedoms” being taken away from them by mandates. Maybe they should look to Ukraine and see what having freedoms taken away actually looks like.
Mike Dicello
Santa Fe
