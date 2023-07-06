I had little sleep on a recent night as someone in the South Capitol neighborhood began to discharge firecrackers. This went off and on for more than an hour. I was too tired to call the police, but a neighbor said he did.

Where were they? The dispatcher said several other neighbors had called about the noise. Perhaps this isn’t a serious crime — not a murder or armed robbery — but are we so short of police that these actions were not deemed serious enough to send an officer to investigate?

Kathleen Parks-Yoast

