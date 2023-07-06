I had little sleep on a recent night as someone in the South Capitol neighborhood began to discharge firecrackers. This went off and on for more than an hour. I was too tired to call the police, but a neighbor said he did.
Where were they? The dispatcher said several other neighbors had called about the noise. Perhaps this isn’t a serious crime — not a murder or armed robbery — but are we so short of police that these actions were not deemed serious enough to send an officer to investigate?
Kathleen Parks-Yoast
Santa Fe
Stricter gun laws
Given the number of mass shootings in this country, including the number of school shootings that result in the death of innocent children, I feel compelled to respond to the letter to the editor by Michael Roybal (“Placing the blame,” June 3), in which he claims Democrats believe, when a criminal shoots an innocent person, guns are to blame. No, that’s not accurate.
Democrats place the blame on the fact that the criminals have access to the guns! That is why Democrats support stricter gun laws. The interpretation by some Republicans of “blaming the guns” is offensive and ludicrous.
Nancy Nickell
Santa Fe
Keep the caboose
As the person who helped negotiate the deal of the transfer of ownership of the iconic caboose at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road from the Santa Fe Southern Railway to Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, I must emphatically protest what Rick Martinez has alerted us to (“Don’t turn beloved caboose into a billboard,” Letters to the Editor, July 2). Thank goodness he spoke out.
We were assured — according to my recollection — that Keep Santa Fe Beautiful would only repaint (refurbish) it in its historical original paint job, and thus keep it a throwback to its railroad history — what made Santa Fe what it is today. It is absolute perfection the way it is, and altering it to become a vanity message from Keep Santa Fe Beautiful is misguided. Thank you, Rick and Sarah Bienvenu (“Losing an icon,” July 2), for your letters that inspired this letter. Please, Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, do the right thing and leave the caboose exactly as it is.
William “Billy” Manfredi
assistant general manager
Santa Fe Southern Railway, now Sky Railway
Santa Fe
Don’t miss ‘Tosca’
The Santa Fe Opera’s innovative and brilliantly performed new production of Tosca should not to be missed! It is the review by TheNew Mexican’s critic that is “hit-and-miss.”
Robb Lucas
Santa Fe
No good reason
On the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court legalizing Christian bigotry, Donna Illerbrun and Bob Ippel (“Private schools are untapped resource in New Mexico,” My View, July 2) argue New Mexico should give dollars and tax incentives to private schools, including religious schools. While they may be correct that many private schools provide excellent educations, that is not justification to spend taxpayer dollars on religious institutions.
There is tremendous religious freedom in our country, and that is a good thing. But the word god is not in the Constitution, and the First Amendment “provides that Congress make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” Why should my tax dollars support religious establishments that I don’t support? There is no good reason.
Jeff Sussmann
Santa Fe
Tightening power
The Supreme Court is systematically destroying the possibility of a level playing field. Reversing Roe v. Wade is its way of oppressing women.
Ruling against the Environmental Protection Agency’s power to control pollution hurts the poor, whose neighborhoods are overwhelmingly subject to toxic poisoning. Getting rid of affirmative action will whitewash universities. Rich white males in the ruling class are tightening their power as laws to level the playing field are reversed.