I know life has been very challenging and folks might want to find a release from the stress by shooting off fireworks; however, the results could be devastating.
I live in the Tesuque area. There have been fireworks going off over the past three nights, and I’m very concerned about fire risk with as dry as it’s been. I emailed Santa Fe County and was told there are no restrictions. I fear that the lack of restrictions will put our communities at great risk.
Frank Morbillo
Tesuque
Enforce mask requirement
I walked downtown today, as I often do. There is definitely more tourist activity downtown. Roughly a third of the people milling around on the Plaza and near Cathedral Park were not wearing masks.
Enforcement, please.
I asked one group of six adults if they would please wear masks. One of the sharp-tongued people in the group said, rather haughtily, “We do not wear them outdoors.” (Sharp tongue, dull mind).
I sat in the Cathedral with my coffee, enjoying the beauty and serenity of the park as an elderly couple came down the sidewalk. She must have had a serious health condition, as she used a walker and was severely bent over. Her husband called nicely to a group walking under the portal fronting Casa Sena (two families, four adults, eight children), “Would you please wear masks.” One of the adults in the group answered, nicely, “we will put them on later.”
It was not a hostile interaction by any means, but why should this poor couple have to personally enforce our “Masking” ordinance??? I commended the man for doing what he did, and he said his wife was very sick and vulnerable. I mentioned to him how I felt nervous about confronting people on this issue in these “Trumpian Times.”
Instead of individual enforcement, how about this: Use the parking metering force to periodically walk or even drive around downtown and interact with people not wearing masks, asking them to wear them. Perhaps a friendly, non-threatening introductory might be: “We are happy to see you in our city. But we are worried about the health of our citizenry. We have many vulnerable people in our community. We ask you kindly to please wear masks in public and in shops. It would really help us control this virus.”
Should someone become antagonistic, the parking officer could inform the person that, “I have the authority to issue you a warning, you will be entered into a database, and if we find you again not wearing masks, we can issue a fine of $50.” With the tourist season here and people visiting from Texas and Arizona, we must ratchet up enforcement.
Stephen Farber
Santa Fe
What’s a socialist?
Eleanor Roosevelt, John and Robert Kennedy, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez were/are all called socialists or communists because of their belief in the declaration of human rights. Are Catholics all socialists and communists because they tell us we should love thy neighbor as thyself?
Alice K. Ladas
Santa Fe
Bring water to the Plaza
Santa Fe is a special place of mixed peoples and cultures. We can celebrate this at the center of our Plaza. We need a large, beautiful water fountain in the center of our Plaza that celebrates the coming together of all of us. Water is healing and people are naturally drawn to the sound and beauty of it. Water is cherished in all desert climates by all peoples. The Pueblo people revere water and honor it in community and ceremonial life.
Fountains as plaza centerpieces in arid climates are natural humidifiers that fill the air with welcome moisture. City planners through out the ages have used them in Spain, Italy, France, Portugal,Mexico, South America and the Middle East for courtyards and plazas.
You see people tossing coins and hopes into them, children playing around them and friends and families relaxing around them. They are a destination for a stroll day or night. They are a meeting place.
Imagine a marvelous, old-world fountain at night, lit up for all to enjoy. Let us bring universal, nonpolitical and nonracial magic to our beloved Plaza for all the people to enjoy. Water is the common denominator for us all.
Deena Perry
Santa Fe
We need peace
A cloud has been cast over the city of Santa Fe. Racism is wrong but it is alive today as it was in the past. Today, I believe we (Hispanos/santafesinos/mestizos) have faced ethnic racism and are facing attacks on our beliefs and religion. I ask of you, city councilors, where did things go wrong? Perhaps in supporting those groups who bring destruction to our community, not allowing our community to have a voice and removing the statue of Don Diego de Vargas. Recent events, sadly, have created division, anger and hate.
Our celebrations are not full of rage, hate or disrespect of others — they are peaceful and include all people and cultures. No one culture is more important than another. We cannot change the failings of our ancestors; their mistakes are not the fault of anyone living today. Our history cannot be erased or overlooked, but we need to be willing to listen to each other and build relationships between communities. The words we speak must match our actions.
I ask you, councilors, to promote the preservation of our customs and heritage. Our people need to be heard. As a governing body, you should not crush one group to appease another. This is unfair. All cultures within our communities matter. We have had peace with all. Now, division. Peace is the answer.
Aaron M. Garcia, president
Santa Fe Fiesta Council
Thoughtful perspectives
Congratulations to the newspaper for putting the thoughtful views of historians and archaeologists in the Sunday newspaper.
Ellen Bradbury Reid
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.