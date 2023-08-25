As a disabled Vietnam Veteran, I am deeply disappointed at Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s firing of Veterans Services Secretary Donnie Quintana. He now joins the parade of cabinet level officials the governor has found wanting. I worked hard during and since the last legislative session in support of the secretary’s excellent vision for the department that had been under-used, under-recognized, and under-funded for too long. At last, a real leader for veterans!

Perhaps Quintana was too much of a leader for this governor who apparently cannot tolerate strength beneath her. Rather than supporting the expertise and commitment of her appointees, she seems to insist that they pay obeisance to her micromanagement. That's not the sign of a strong leader. A lifelong Democrat I voted for the governor twice. Big mistake.

Terry Smith

