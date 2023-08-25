As a disabled Vietnam Veteran, I am deeply disappointed at Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s firing of Veterans Services Secretary Donnie Quintana. He now joins the parade of cabinet level officials the governor has found wanting. I worked hard during and since the last legislative session in support of the secretary’s excellent vision for the department that had been under-used, under-recognized, and under-funded for too long. At last, a real leader for veterans!
Perhaps Quintana was too much of a leader for this governor who apparently cannot tolerate strength beneath her. Rather than supporting the expertise and commitment of her appointees, she seems to insist that they pay obeisance to her micromanagement. That's not the sign of a strong leader. A lifelong Democrat I voted for the governor twice. Big mistake.
Terry Smith
Santa Fe
An elite education?
In the course of the first Republican debate, Harvard graduate Vivek Ramaswamy stated that, as president, he would award a slice of Ukraine to Vladimir Putin in order to achieve a Russian withdrawal. Did the candidate ever learn about the Munich agreement of 1938 when Hitler was granted a piece of Czechoslovakia, ostensibly to secure "peace in our time"? A year later the Nazis invaded Poland, starting the Second World War. Perhaps Mr. Ramaswamy was too intent using his elite education as a prop to make a fortune as a hedge founder. He might have otherwise learned that when you offer a tyrant a slice he will take the whole loaf.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Helpful security guard
I have had the nicest experience thanks to a security guard at the Santa Fe County Clerk’s office. Two weeks ago, I dropped my driver’s license on Grant Avenue as I was walking to a museum. Once I discovered it was missing, I hurried back to retrace my steps but couldn’t find my license. I put off going to get a new one in hopes someone would find it and mail it to me. Instead, two days ago I got a knock on my front door and there was Tony in his uniform; he had just gotten off work and came to my house to give me my license.
Someone had turned it in at the county clerk’s office and after seeing it in the desk for several days and trying unsuccessfully to contact me through Facebook. He thought he would try dropping by my house. It was such a nice thing to do and so appreciated by me. I’ve never written a letter to the editor before, but I hope Tony and his co-workers see this as my way of saying thank you.
Rebecca Dempsey
Santa Fe
Too noisy
This comment was given by a visitor and patron to a hotel near the Plaza. “My only complaint this time was the stream of loud motorcycles and gratuitously loud vehicles that parade around the Plaza in the evening (open Harley pipes, boom cars, etc) I don't remember it being this loud in past years, but we retreated several times from the Plaza area to escape the incessant noise. I realize this sounds like the whining of an over-privileged old [guy], and there may be certain local cruising traditions that date back a long time, but I imagine this kind of noise pollution has a negative effect on local businesses and the public that congregates on the square, with very little upside for anyone beyond the noisy perpetrators.” He also complimented the hotel accommodations and said he would consider staying somewhere else if there is a next time.
An immediate solution is to block traffic from the Plaza every night. The long-term solution is to replace the current City Council since they are complicit with the police and the noise pollution violators.
Tom Andrews
Santa Fe
Don't study — act
Though one would never know it given the seemingly non-stop volume of roaring mufflers in our historic downtown district, in January of this year stiffer fines were approved by the city council to punish those drivers hell bent on speeding and breaking the noise ordinance. Spend a few minutes, any day, on Galisteo Street between Alameda and Water Streets, and you're virtually guaranteed to witness speeding while being overwhelmed by the noise. I have spoken twice with our mayor and sent him several emails regarding speeders and the noise generated on our street. The last time I was told that "the city would have to complete a long-term impact study" to approve the installation of speed bumps in order to curb speeding. The question is, what will the city do when, inevitably, a resident or a visitor to our city is injured or killed because the issue was still being studied?