Start a fire in a dry forest on a windy day to prevent a fire? Duh!
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Remember Los Alamos
To the U.S. Forest Service managers, regarding "controlled burns" in New Mexico, here's a word to the wise: Forget "Remember the Alamo!"
Try "Remember Los Alamos!"
Marion Jackson
Santa Fe
Free market failing
For decades, we've been far too quick to trust private, market-driven "solutions" to public problems. One of the most prominent examples of this is in real estate development. Private developers have had free rein in making buying and selling decisions in New Mexico, with the public relegated to the sidelines. The results are ever-more-expensive and crowded subdivisions, especially in Santa Fe. Why hasn't the "invisible hand" of the market brought prices down?
Furthermore, the Rio Grande Sun, the long-standing newspaper of my hometown, Española, was sold to an investment group without greater public disclosure. We're seeing more frequent situations where private groups make community altering decisions without feedback from those affected because we assume that the free market is an infallible institution. What about the communities' rights to know what's being proposed for their surroundings and their right to respond to said transactions?
Jeremiah "Trip" Wall
Rio Rancho
A changing forest
We have to stop pretending our forests are in the same condition they were in when fire was a natural element of forest health. The current megadrought has the driest conditions in 1,200 years. Average temperatures are even higher now. Thirsty trees are more susceptible to disease and attack by bark beetles.
The second half of the twentieth century was unusually wet, allowing an explosion of fuel growth. A hundred-plus years of fire suppression promoted tree densities in many of our forests 10 to 100 times greater than at the beginning of the 1900s. Forests need to be mechanically thinned before burning. A small explosive can be rendered safe by blowing it up, but not if it is sitting on a huge pile of dynamite.
David Howard
Española
Teachers paid to fail
One must question Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's no-strings-attached $10,000 bonus for every teacher statewide. Is it a political donation at taxpayers' expense for support this November? How can one conceive of such bonuses for the continuation of such abysmal outcomes?
Public education in this state needs sweeping reforms. Do your children deserve the worst education in the country? The teachers in Santa Fe said no to more school hours and more school days, but give us the $10,000!
Zeke Woolley
Santa Fe
Helping Black moms
On behalf of our membership as well as women of color and their families throughout our state, we wish to express our deep appreciation to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for her proclamation of Black Maternal Health Week. Her recognition of the many issues facing Black women during and after their pregnancy is very heartening to all of us and, we hope, enlightening for the rest of our wonderful New Mexico community.
Attention to, and an ameliorative response to, these concerns will both make our community stronger and more vibrant, and will also show the world that we, in New Mexico, are committed to doing the right things for our people.
Louis Levin and Doris Page
Santa Fe Branch of the NAACP
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.