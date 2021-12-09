While driving from Santa Fe to the southern Gulf Coast of Texas in spring, we passed through the Permian Basin. Oil and gas wells, pipelines and tanks filled the horizon. Continuing into West Texas, we saw a flame burning bright in the daylight sky miles ahead. As we approached, we saw, heard and smelled a roaring flame reaching 100 feet into the air. In this time of human-caused global warming and climate change, it was shocking to see the volume of heat and pollution spewing into our atmosphere.
Later, I learned about methane flaring. Methane, a product of fracked gas and oil drilling, can be captured by pipeline or compressed storage tank. This natural gas can be used to heat our homes or generate our electricity instead of being burned off as waste, a common practice in the industry.
Methane is a highly reactive greenhouse gas responsible for a large share of global warming. Yet engineers estimate that two-thirds of methane leaks and flaring can be eliminated, and this gas used for productive energy. They further estimate the costs to accomplish this are minimal.
This month the Environmental Protection Agency, under the Biden administration, is formulating nationwide methane safeguards through the Clean Air Act. If written with strong monitoring and enforcement rules, this regulation can help reduce methane caused climate change. Here is something that we can do to protect our climate and the people, plants and animals depending on it. Write your message of support to the EPA for strong new rules to cut methane pollution in the oil and gas industry, and to require independent monitor and enforcement of the industry at www.sc.org/methane.
Dave Weymouth
Santa Fe
Creating healthy kids
Healthy Kids Healthy Communities — a New Mexico Department of Health program that makes healthy eating and physical activity an easy choice for children and families — is grateful to everyone who helped us measure the heights and weights of third graders and kindergartners this fall. Our partnership with schools enables us to collect data on children’s body mass index so we can better understand the extent of childhood obesity in New Mexico and effectively guide state and local prevention efforts.
We use data from nearly 8,000 students to write our annual childhood obesity report. We appreciate the school nurses and staff who gave their time and energy to support us during a challenging school year. Thank you to Santa Fe Community College nursing students for diligently following our standardized measurement protocol, and to our local Healthy Kids Healthy Communities coalitions and public health employees who work to improve the health of children and families.
Rita Condon
program manager
Obesity, Nutrition and Physical Activity Program
Santa Fe
The worst taste
What kind of individual thinks it’s appropriate to create a holiday card showing his smiling family celebrating weapons of mass murder, especially on the heels of a school shooting? U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky chose the wrong time and place to make his point about his so-called right to bear arms. His glib greeting, “Merry Christmas! P.S. Santa, please bring ammo," is deeply disrespectful to the people who were injured or lost their lives, as well as their families and community. He and his family should be ashamed of themselves.
Every time I think this country can’t sink any lower, another shocking incident like this occurs. Massie obviously has no sense of humanity, decency or judgement. His behavior is despicable, and he ought to resign from Congress.
Judith Gabriele
Santa Fe
Shore up supply
Thank you for bringing to our attention the nation’s critical shortage of cream cheese and how it has a cascading effect on the U.S. economy ("Cream cheese shortage impacting bagel shops," Dec. 5). Clearly, it is a situation that needs to be corrected immediately before any more damage is done. I would also like to propose that Congress include in the Build Back Better bill the establishment of a Strategic Cream Cheese Reserve so this disaster can never happen again.
Ira Agins
Santa Fe
Yes to good news
A big thank you to The New Mexican for the "Ten Who Made a Difference" series. With so much bad news in the headlines day after day, it's so refreshing to be reminded that the world is still full of good people doing good work and ordinary people doing extraordinary things.
Robert Cairns
Santa Fe

