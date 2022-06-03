The latest lame excuse from the U.S. Forest Service for letting a prescribed burn escape is that they thought three snows over three months had put out their January slash pile burn that ignited the Calf Canyon Fire in April. What happened to Smokey Bear's admonition to "drown your fire until it is cold to the touch?" Fortunately, the National Weather Service in Albuquerque sponsors a network of trained volunteer observers whose sole mission is to accurately record and submit daily precipitation reports. They include both snowfall and instructions on how to melt and report snow water equivalent. There are three observers about nine miles up the canyons from Las Vegas. I used the maximum reported totals for the three snows of late January, early February and March. They totaled 12.7 inches of snow and just 0.72 inches of water equivalent.
Slash piles are several feet high, composed of felled spruce and pine up to a foot or more in diameter. Next time you extinguish your little campfire after roasting hot dogs and marshmallows, see if .72 inches of water dribbled out over time while you're busy packing up does the trick. Here is a link to CoCoRahs.org, the site for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. Use the map to find stations in a county, click its circle, then research daily precipitation reports in the left hand column.
J. Chris Brown
Santa Fe
An independent investigation
The U.S. Forest Service has refused to do an environmental impact statement, a health impact assessment, or a cost/benefit analysis on agency cut and burn plans. But now the Forest Service wants to investigate its own behavior in starting recent deadly and devastating burns in Northern New Mexico. Gee, that’s sort of like the fox wanting to investigate the bloody chicken carcass. It took Forest Service officials weeks of investigation to admit their pile burns caused the Calf Canyon Fire, even when they had been informed by the locals.
So far, officials have said they are proud of their work. How can they say that when more than 16,000 families are displaced, ruined? Don’t they realize we have lost any trust we had in the Forest Service? In fact, people are very afraid of the burns that will start after the 90-day moratorium. Contact your elected officials and demand an independent investigation of this devastating deforestation of New Mexico.
Jan Boyer
Santa Fe
Out of Texas
Meow Wolf's House of Eternal Return is a source of pride to Santa Fe, but in the wake of the shootings in Uvalde, the planned expansion into Texas to me carries with it an odor of death. Texas is a sanctuary state for the gun industry. In addition to laws like permitless concealed carry, Texas law (per the Los Angeles Times) "relies on language usually reserved to shield people from racism, sexism, ageism or other forms of prejudice" to make a preferred class of the gun industry and supporters like the National Rifle Association. While most of us remain helpless hostages to the gun cult, Meow Wolf is in a position to take meaningful action against the carnage by abandoning its Texas plans.
George Kopp
Santa Fe
Be aware
Former President Barack Obama’s tweet about Uvalde, Texas: “As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer. His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him.” Democrats should be aware of how the former president feels but will be shielded as usual.
Raymond Lopez
Santa Fe
We decide
There was an article in your paper about the Soldiers' Monument concerning the district attorney and legal fees ("DA's Office ordered to pay fees over obelisk case," May 25). I don't know what the DA's agenda is, and she certainly is keeping it a secret, but I would just say that restorative justice to me would mean to put the monument back where it belongs, on its base on the Plaza.
We should not let vandals decide to take the obelisk down. They do not have the authority to make that decision. The mayor does not have the authority to make that decision. Put it back, and if people don't want it there, go through the proper channels to remove it. It is a recognized historic landmark. Vandals don't decide. We do.
William Hill III
Santa Fe
Prevent shootings
Charles Bailus states in his letter to the editor ("Secure the schools," June 3) that gun laws will not prevent more school shootings. This is false. When former President George H.W. Bush allowed the ban on assault rifles to expire in 1982, there was an enormous increase in mass shootings. Evidence proves that gun control is instrumental in preventing school shootings.
Nancy Nickell
Santa Fe