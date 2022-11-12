I imagine many of the citizens of San Miguel County have received their property tax bills for 2022 by now. I was shocked to learn that no quarter was given if your home was destroyed by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire: You still owe the entire 2022 year’s property taxes, including the levy on your now-burned home. Yes, the period for protest passed before the fire, so you will owe hundreds to thousands of dollars on a property that has not existed for three-quarters of 2022. For me personally, it is not such a major burden as the homes our family lost were second homes. Our primary residence is intact. I feel most concerned for those citizens of the county who lost everything in the fire. Even they have to pay up for a full year.
In speaking with the County Assessor’s Office, no plans are in place to help residents who owe these invalid taxes — I was read the statute that says the entire year’s value of your property is established in April — just before our homes burned. However, there is one additional option: It is possible to sue the county and have a judge decide if the taxes are unfair. This opportunity is afforded through State Statute 7-38-40: Claims for refund; civil action. I hope a local attorney will consider taking this case to fight this heartless and unfair tax. We should band together. Enough is enough.
Dr. Kimberly K. Leslie
Los Ranchos
Needs replacing
On Tuesday, a city crew working on the sidewalk at the corner of Don Diego Avenue and Linda Vista Road by accident tore up a nearly 100-year-old United States Geologic Survey brass survey monument labeled “The Santa Fe Meridian,” set in concrete at the mentioned location. Will the city be replacing that very important marker in its exact location? Surveyors still use it as a basis from which they start local surveys.
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
Making a difference
The University of New Mexico College of Nursing would like to extend congratulations to all nurse practitioners during Nurse Practitioner Week, Nov. 13-19. We provide services in school-based health centers, prisons, occupational health, hospice and home health, urgent care, clinics, hospitals and nursing homes throughout the state. In some rural areas of New Mexico, nurse practitioners may be the only health care provider available. Nurse practitioners make a difference.
New Mexico was one of the first states in which nurse practitioners gained full practice authority. Over the past 30 years, 25 other states, the District of Columbia and two U.S. territories have provided this privilege. Multiple studies have also demonstrated that patient health care outcomes for nurse practitioners are equivalent to those of our physician colleagues. The need for more nurse practitioners in New Mexico is great. The projected job growth is 27.5 percent, in comparison to 6.3 percent for all occupations. The college continues to provide outstanding educational opportunities for our nurse practitioner and midwifery students to provide access to quality health care for all New Mexicans. We invite interested students to visit hsc.unm.edu/nursing for information on all of our programs.
Carolyn Montoya, interim dean
UNM College of Nursing
Christine Cogil, interim assistant dean
UNM Professional Graduate Programs
Another setback
New Mexicans just shot themselves in the other foot: First, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham; now, soft-on-crime Attorney General-elect Raúl Torrez. This state, already at the bottom of the heap, won’t see daylight for decades. Amazing how little New Mexicans think of the sacred privilege of governing themselves. They can’t do it on the streets, in the Saturday night bars, so why should we expect them to do it at the ballot box?
Michaela Hart
Sandia Park
Don’t forget
To the governor: We put our faith in you, so please don’t forget the people of New Mexico. There are many seniors who are on a fixed income and are struggling; our children’s education is our future, so an investment is a necessity; and people who are lower income also need to be thought of.