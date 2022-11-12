I imagine many of the citizens of San Miguel County have received their property tax bills for 2022 by now. I was shocked to learn that no quarter was given if your home was destroyed by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire: You still owe the entire 2022 year’s property taxes, including the levy on your now-burned home. Yes, the period for protest passed before the fire, so you will owe hundreds to thousands of dollars on a property that has not existed for three-quarters of 2022. For me personally, it is not such a major burden as the homes our family lost were second homes. Our primary residence is intact. I feel most concerned for those citizens of the county who lost everything in the fire. Even they have to pay up for a full year.

In speaking with the County Assessor’s Office, no plans are in place to help residents who owe these invalid taxes — I was read the statute that says the entire year’s value of your property is established in April — just before our homes burned. However, there is one additional option: It is possible to sue the county and have a judge decide if the taxes are unfair. This opportunity is afforded through State Statute 7-38-40: Claims for refund; civil action. I hope a local attorney will consider taking this case to fight this heartless and unfair tax. We should band together. Enough is enough.

Dr. Kimberly K. Leslie

