Here’s an idea for making a lot of money. Find a substance that people will have a craving for once they come in contact with it. Then find a way to deliver it. They may or may not be aware that once they first try it, they may not be able to quit. But if you use persuasive advertising to make it seem attractive, you will get a few to start and the numbers will grow. And your dollars will flow.
Recognize the scenario? It happened millennia ago, and tobacco merchants prospered. More recently, it happened again with the vaping merchants. As beguiling as this scheme might be, I believe it should be made illegal. Who knows? The product you want to sell could turn out be harmful or even fatal to people’s health.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Deservedly on track
Last week, I sent an “unsubscribe” request to “Team Ben Ray” in an effort to stop the endless stream of insufferable emails. In that request I stated that I found Rep. Luján’s fundraising style to be sensationalistic, manipulative and an insult to my intelligence. Shortly after sending my request, I opened today’s New Mexican to find that Milan Simonich was making the exact same point in much greater detail, not to mention to a much wider audience (“Rep Luján always meets cash haul deadlines,” Ringside Seat, Dec. 6).
I am a firm supporter of Rep. Luján and his bid to move from the U.S. House to the U.S. Senate, but I’m hard-pressed to understand how a contribution to his campaign is going to help defeat Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell in Kentucky. I sincerely hope that the man who is deservedly on track to be one of New Mexico’s senators for years to come will start communicating to his constituents in a manner that is substantive, respectful and devoid of the obnoxious rhetoric all too typical these days of congressional Republicans and Fox News.
William Wesbrooks
Santa Fe
No fixing it
Letter writer Adam Wasserman (“Don’t want injuries,” Letters to the Editor, Dec. 6), complains of water condensation at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center and calls for “giving them the resources they need” to repair it. We already tried that. The Chavez Center was a $25 million engineering disaster from the time it was built in 1999 because of a fundamental design flaw, a heated swimming pool and an ice rink under the same metal roof, which cause it to “sweat” with condensate.
In 2015, the city spent $1.2 million to replace the dehumidifier, after failure of the $500,000 dehumidifier that was installed in 2010. On Jan. 11, 2010, The New Mexican published an article under the headline, “Genoveva Chavez Community Center plagued by leaks for a decade.” The building cannot be fixed. We should raze it and cease dreaming that city government is competent to build and operate a recreation center.
Patricia V. Johnson
Santa Fe
Front-page news
Thank you for reporting on how humans are doing in fending off climate catastrophe in an article by Brad Plume of the New York Times (“Carbon dioxide emissions hit record,” Dec. 4) below the fold on Page B-5. I feel like it was buried. Maybe placing this under the weather report was intentional. Is it possible to place climate change updates on your front page? I need what’s most important first to make my life-or-death choices.
Climate change is an extreme emergency. Provide climate change updates on the front page of The New Mexican.
Sharon Argenbright
Santa Fe
