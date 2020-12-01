Just because a store is closed doesn’t mean you can’t shop there. Being a browser, I was pretty discouraged that the only browsing available was
online. So I took two local stores up on their offers to be my personal shopper. I’m writing to report that both experiences were wildly successful. Melissa at Collected Works took my call asking for books for 13-year-old grandsons and for Japanese relatives with minimal English skills and an interest in the Southwest. She did a great job, better than if I had browsed myself. And Katie at Indigo Baby worked the same magic, sending photos by text of ideas she had for a 6-year-old girl. I will be picking everything up curbside. So don’t hesitate — these are terrific knowledgeable local merchants just waiting for the phone to ring. Give them a call, for their sake, for your sake and for the lucky recipient.
Lucy Moore
Santa Fe
Lights of winter
Kudos to the city of Santa Fe for the beautiful Plaza tree lighting and the ability to see the lights safely (and warmly) from the safety of our cars. I hope the same will be done on Dec. 24, for the annual Canyon Road Farolito Walk.
May I recommend that the city consider the following car route (car lights turned off, like we did so many years ago): Entry from Paseo de Peralta (east side), up Canyon Road, right on Camino del Monte Sol, right on Acequia Madre and left on Garcia Street to exit. Then, close the following street intersections to through traffic: Palace Avenue at Canyon Road, Palace at Alameda Street, Acequia Madre at Garcia (west and north), Garcia at Canyon and Paseo de Peralta at Acequia Madre. This would give one entrance and two exits at either Camino del Monte Sol or Garcia.
Keep the route free of pedestrians as was done on the Plaza on Friday for the tree lighting. Being that Santa Fe County now has over 5,000 positive coronavirus cases, I see this solution as a way to keep our residents safe and allow them to still enjoy the things that make Santa Fe so memorable.
Victoria Murphy
Santa Fe
Handling conflict
Thanks, Robert Gamble (“Help us forgive,” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 29). I think you helped me say what I have been trying find the words for. Many of us are angry with friends and family. We feel betrayed and alienated. We feel as you said in your perfect letter. I don’t know what to do with these feelings either. It helps to know I’m not the only one so conflicted.
Bruce Swanton
Santa Fe
Mediate tech addiction
Robert Gamble does us all a favor with his letter to the editor (“Help us forgive,” Nov. 29) appealing for a solution to his recent alienation from his Donald Trump-voting brother — and the “73 million people out there ... who believed and still believe the absurdities pouring out of Trump’s mouth.” Gamble’s problem is a problem we all must face. Concerning the wayward brother, former cult member and current health care professional Steven Hassan offers help with his 2019 book, The Trump Cult, which outlines why and how Trump’s hold on his base qualifies as a cult. Hassan offers effective principles and techniques for freeing victims of malicious influence, all based on authentically caring relationships.
I hope this advice proves helpful to Gamble and others facing similar situations among loved ones. But as he will realize, the delicate process deprogramming requires is unlikely to solve the problem of 73 million U.S. citizens for whom reality is negotiable. The inescapable solution is for us humans to recognize and address the destructive role media technology plays in our lives. Ever since the introduction of television advertising, we have all been brainwashed into wholesale acceptance of whatever shiny new thing that comes along, hyped to “improve” our lives, with the results we now see unfolding. If we can’t manage our tech addiction, perhaps we can at least mediate it, as is happening in other countries. For a clue, try this DuckDuckGo search: “What measures have other countries taken to protect against media disinformation?”
Dave Wheelock
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.