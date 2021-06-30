On the proposed AT&T cell tower in Cerrillos piece ("A tough call in Cerrollis," June 24), I’ll address two important omissions. The proposed location lies inside the Historic Los Cerrillos Mining District boundary (National Register of Historic Places and New Mexico State Cultural Property since 1973). Tower placement there would downgrade this rural village’s unique historic value and be permanently visible throughout, as well as from Cerrillos Hills State Park’s trails and distinctive mining landscape.
Second, the tower would negatively impact the Turquoise Trail National Scenic Byway (N.M. 14) view, thus degrading the area’s nationally valued scenic quality. Tower placement is permanent; destruction of the incomparable visual and historic quality of this locale would be tragic. Cerrillos and area residents absolutely need cell access. Just don’t put the tower there. Finding an appropriate tower site is challenging. But pushing through a poor solution is not the answer. Relocate it.
Janet McVickar
Santa Fe
A broken obelisk
Inaction and procrastination characterize many politicians. Those attributes are evident after reading Mayor Alan Webber's My View ("A way forward on the obelisk," June 27). Webber stated that he did not make a rash decision to do nothing when the Plaza disturbance began; rather, he consulted with many persons before deciding to do nothing. Not to worry, a substantive discussion about the obelisk issue and a gratifying solution will be found just before the election.
Sam Short
Santa Fe
Necessary? We'll see
Certainly, the newspaper is entitled to support a cellphone tower in Cerrillos ("Cellphone tower is a necessity," Our View, June 28); but editors, you're not subject-matter experts. Only New Mexico-licensed professional engineers can certify that a proposed tower is necessary, ideally located and that its safety hazards have been mitigated. Until the builder provides PE-certified documents, Cerrillos must protect its citizens and prohibit the tower's installation.
The National Fire Protection Association recognizes five hazards with electrical equipment (including cell towers): electrical contact, thermal effects, fault current, overcurrent and overvoltage. During the tower’s design, to ensure that it will not imperil life, health or property, a state-licensed electrical PE must evaluate each hazard and certify that it has been mitigated. A state-licensed professional structural engineer also must certify the tower's structural integrity. Only then can a building permit be issued. To view cell towers that have collapsed and/or caught fire, visit www.OurWeb.tech/fires-and-collapses.
Katie Singer
Santa Fe
All in for Alamogordo
Some of the hardest-working people in our state live in Alamogordo, including many brave men and women who serve our country’s military at Holloman Air Force Base. Our White Sands National Park brought in $26 million in economic benefits to our state last year alone, and the Tularosa Basin is critical for farming and ranching.
Sam Pick suddenly standing by his comment, “If you only have one year to live, move to Alamogordo, and it would seem like an eternity,” shows he doesn’t respect our state’s citizens or our country’s military ("Hmmm, maybe I wasn't wrong about Alamogordo," Letters to the Editor, June 27). Degrading other New Mexicans based on where they live shows why elitists like Mr. Pick don’t belong anywhere near positions of power. Alamogordo works hard for New Mexico, and I’m proud to call it home.
John Block
Alamogordo
