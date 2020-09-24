As a hometown Santa Fean, I am proud and grateful to our courageous Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for keeping many of us alive. Am also grateful to Patrick Duran from U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján’s office for helping me to get my home loan modification after two years of scare tactics from my bank. As a disabled senior, this probably also saved my life.
After COVID-19 forced me to close my home Feldenkrais practice, I managed to get through the state online application and qualified for unemployment. However, since June, I have been locked out of my account and told to phone the unemployment office. I have phoned for two months — and the recording always says to call back or to go online. I cannot be the only person locked out of being able to file for unemployment. I have sent sent messages to both Lujan Grisham and Luján and nobody has replied or helped me. There are only so many beans and rice and corn tortillas I can afford.
Felicia N. Trujillo
Santa Fe
Time is running out
I am connecting with Santa Fe as a member of one of New Mexico’s Pueblo communities, a citizen of the state of New Mexico, a Vietnam-era veteran and a community-conscious concerned citizen.
I call your attention to the announcement from the Farmington field office of the Bureau of Land Management as it continues to press forward with a draft Resource Management Plan amendment that “will” have significant and detrimental environmental and societal ramifications to Chaco Culture National Historic Park residents, human and other living species; the overall environment; and most importantly, the intimate historical and cultural bonds of the region. This, despite concerns raised by New Mexico and other states’ congressional delegations, the Navajo Nation, the All Pueblo Council of Governors, other Indigenous communities and many like conscious-minded residents of New Mexico, let alone inhabitants of Earth. Time is running out to prevent permanent damage to the Greater Chaco Region. The public comment period on this plan ends Friday, Sept. 25. Submit a public comment at protectchaco.org and urge the BLM to suspend this planning process until all affected communities can safely and adequately participate.
Jon Ghahate
Placitas
Too much grandstanding
New Mexico has dealt with this virus epidemic in an admirable way. This is largely due to our governor. When passing through Española, she observed that few were wearing masks. Our mayor complained about that, and she graciously apologized. Shortly after, people came from all over the state for a parade and rally to support President Donald Trump, possibly carrying the virus with them. Most were maskless. I’m not a supporter of Trump but believe it is their right to express their feelings publicly.
However, I don’t feel it is their right to endanger my health or that of others in my community. Public health experts agree that mask-wearing is the most effective way to stop spread of the virus, perhaps more so than a vaccine. Even Trump knew from the beginning that the main way of transmission was through breathing, not that he seems to care. Our mayor attended this event and was photographed maskless. This leads one to believe he cares more for political grandstanding than the health of Rio Arriba County citizens. We all want to open up again; this is hindering it.
Lindsey Callicoatt
Española
Democracy at stake
Friday, less than two hours after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was announced, President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed to fill the vacancy. In 2016, after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, McConnell stonewalled President Barack Obama’s nomination for months, saying it was an election year and the people should decide.
Now with fewer than 50 days to the election, McConnell and the Republicans are attempting to change the rules again. It is hypocrisy at its finest. Then, we’ve come to expect nothing less from them. It is outrageous that the Republicans think the rules they put into place don’t apply to them. In filling this vacancy on the Supreme Court, the same rules must apply now that were used to make a decision on an identical issue four years ago. Once again, it should be up to the people to decide. Vote! Our democracy is at stake.
Janie Thelin
Santa Fe
