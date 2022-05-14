Right now, wildfires are being bravely fought, but we should also consider a national solution to the dangers that are not going to disappear. Our fire season is starting earlier and becoming more intense, much of which is due to the climate change caused by our pumping tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. The oil and gas industry was warned about this decades ago but continued to act as if it would magically go away.
We need a national response — a price on carbon, which would most quickly reduce our emissions according to scientists and economists. Return the money to consumers to protect us from rising prices and encourage us to turn to renewable energy sources: wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower. There are bills in Congress such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act that would do just that. Let your representatives know it’s something that’s important to you!
Maggie Wineburgh-Freed
Los Angeles
Speak out on culture
The Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth project is nine months into its 12-month contract, and the response from residents of the city and county of Santa Fe has been robust and generous. We are grateful to Santa Feans for sharing their opinions and perspectives about a wide range of issues facing Santa Fe, including monuments, equity, belonging and how to move forward into a future of peace and justice. Right now, we are inviting Santa Feans to take five to eight minutes to complete the second and final CHART survey — available at the CHART website in both English and Spanish or request a paper version (chartsantafe.com) — which invites residents to weigh in on a range of topics. Those include what should be done about the felled obelisk on the Plaza and whether Santa Fe events celebrate their culture.
To date, almost 800 residents have participated in CHART activities, which have included 27 dialogue sessions, two surveys, three cultural history talks, seven art activations, interviews and more. Even more citizens engage via social media and a culture blog. At the end of the project, the enormous amount of information we are gathering will inform a report with recommendations to the city of Santa Fe governing body. Your voices matter.
Valerie Martinez and Jenice Gharib
CHART co-directors
Santa Fe
Vote Quintero
At first, I thought I would support Joseph Maestas for state auditor. I liked what he did as mayor of Española and as a Santa Fe city councilor. But watching his actions on the Public Regulation Commission and most recent claims of ethics violations in his campaign has had me change course. I received Maestas’ campaign newsletter rationalizing the ethics complaint filed against him by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 611. In the newsletter, he justified the contribution to his race by Mariel Nanasi, an attorney and executive director of New Energy Economy. He says the contribution is perfectly legal because her organization is not a regulated entity. The auditor protects taxpayers by holding state and municipal entities accountable for their actions and their use of public funds. If candidate Maestas thinks he can fool us with a flawed position on whether the PRC regulates someone who regularly practices and appears before the commission, what’s to make us think he will be ethical as state auditor? I’m throwing my vote behind Zack Quintero.
Terrye Mola
Albuquerque
For Torrez
Having practiced law in New Mexico for 45 years, including a stint as an assistant attorney general in the office of former Attorney General Jeff Bingaman, I’m being asked these days who is the best choice now running for the office of New Mexico Attorney General. If, as I do, you value independence from the big money influencers in this state, I highly recommend Raul Torrez for that position. He has my vote.
Bruce Throne
Santa Fe
Support Mascareñas
I support Melissa Mascareñas in her bid to become a magistrate. As a former judge, I had the privilege of working with her when she was employed as a court monitor at District Court; she often worked as a monitor in my court. I was impressed with her work ethic and her understanding of how the court functions. She recognized the ethical responsibilities required to serve as a judge. She is active in the community and has an understanding of the issues our citizens face, as well as displaying the proper demeanor required of a judge. If elected, Mascareñas will serve the public with integrity and fairness. I urge you to vote for Mascareñas for magistrate.
Michael Vigil
Santa Fe