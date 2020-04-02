One of our own is gone before his time, New Mexico’s first victim of a virus that knows no boundaries. The federal government is failing America at every level. Heartless, inhumane politicians are promoting euthanasia in an attempt to label coronavirus as an elderly problem.
Blinded by misinformation from the highest levels of government that reject deterrents successfully used in other countries in lieu of a cure. Does the president have our backs, or are his words, peppered with misinformation and minimizing “happy talk,” adding fuel to the pandemic?
John Quintana
Santa Fe
Eating well
I want to shout out to the New Baking Co., which will also do “curbside” and leave your to-go order on the table or bring it to your car so you can be as protected as possible from transmission of the virus. The New Baking Co. has a delicious menu, and my 66-year-old brother/roommate and myself (age 62) are happy to support them and avoid going into grocery stores as much as possible. They give a fair amount of food, so we can make a few meals out of our to-go order.
Gaia Richards
Santa Fe
The best medicine
Ricardo Caté is a wonderful cartoonist! Thanks, Ricardo! We sure all need a good laugh!
Carol Kelley
Santa Fe
Please improve, council
The Santa Fe City Council’s first attempt at a “remote” council meeting with public input was a failure. The sound was sketchy and public input mostly inaudible to the council.
Submitting written commentary is less effective. It has the potential to be unread and dismissed. The passage of a bill at that meeting gives the city manager power to approve projects up to $200,000 with no input, and public comment becomes irrelevant with power to order “closed” meetings.
Representation of citizens is disappearing rapidly. We cannot depend on government to do the right thing. The current situation is rife with denial, lack of transparency and untruth. Negating public input negates due process and open meetings law. The council must include public input and have checks and balances, or this becomes an oligarchy.
Lydia Clark
Santa Fe
A great meal
Heartfelt thanks to Whole Hog BBQ for its donation of dinner to the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place. The fabulous pulled-pork sandwiches had everyone asking for seconds.
James Coogan
Santa Fe
Target the right threat
Given the coronavirus crisis, we all now have a sense of what’s needed to keep us safe from big threats, and guess what? It’s not nuclear weapons. So let’s shelve the crazy idea of “modernizing” our stockpile and obscenely increasing plutonium pit production at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Let’s spend those billions on … gosh … what might actually keep us safe from today’s threats and help us cope? How about accessible health care for everyone and paid sick leave? How about disease research? How about more cooperation across borders on health, on climate change, on poverty?
Pamela E. Homer
Santa Fe
Teaching matters
“How about we just spend the money on good teaching?”
That was a great online comment concerning the recent article on an “equity study” request by Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García. Does this relatively small city with its relatively small public school population really need to spend $250,000 on outside consultants, data experts, large committees and multiple contract workers in order to address the issue of educational equity? How about inviting a teacher from each public school in Santa Fe to a one-day colloquium to discuss solutions and strategies? The outcome would be more inclusive, practical and relevant at a tiny fraction of the cost.
Here are a few ideas to start the conversation: Find a way (there IS a way!) to create small class sizes. Staff those smaller classes with competent teachers, counselors and nurses. Consider the intensive magnet school model for some campuses. Allow staff members an integral role in the direction and day-to-day operation of each school.
New, shiny buildings don’t ensure educational excellence. Good teaching does.
Suzanne Roepke
Santa Fe
Inciting violence
On March 13, Daniel Logan Mock threatened to kill our governor. This potentially single-cell terrorist posted, “Time to pick up your rifles and kill this governor so we can reestablish the constitution as law of New Mexico.” And, “All officers who responded will be executed for tyranny.” This was referring to his belief that he gets to interpret the constitution and enforce it, too.
Heather Heyer was murdered by James Alex Fields Jr. when he drove his car into a crowd at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017. Twenty-eight people were injured.
In October 2018, Cesar Sayoc mailed 16 pipe bombs to government officials and had been plotting “domestic terrorist attacks” for months.
Who gains from these attacks on the government? Who is trying to terrorize Americans? Daniel Logan Mock said “we” several times. He spoke from a sense of community, like he wasn’t going to have to do all the executions by himself.
It is incumbent on The New Mexican to track the source of these terrorists and hold them accountable for inciting this violence.
Kirk Mackie
Santa Fe
A presidential governor
I have been getting into the habit of watching the daily briefings presented by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, usually followed by the White House briefings. The contrast in both tone and content between them is nothing less than astounding.
For those who have not been following, Cuomo begins by detailing the current New York state statistics, including the number of tests performed, positive tests, new hospitalizations, number in intensive care units, number of new deaths and other hard data. He follows this with the totals so far and then concludes the analytical portion with the experts’ best projection of what to expect next. He then describes what resources are and will be needed, describes what is available, how much of a shortfall there is and what the state is doing to make up that shortfall. He concludes with his opinions (which he clearly separates from fact) and some very human, personal vignettes. He then entertains questions, for which he provides honest, straightforward answers.
In contrast, the White House briefings (other than Dr. Anthony Fauci) seem more like a Donald Trump political rally than our government attempting to provide honest, correct, up-to-date information, guidance and comfort. Any glimmer of hope that the president, in the face of a national crisis, would rise to the occasion has been dashed on the sharp rocks of reality. He spends most of his time disregarding his own experts’ advice, providing incorrect (and in at least one case, deadly) information, promoting conspiracy theories and trash-talking governors. As usual, he takes any credit available (even if the credit is due others) and takes no responsibility for the mistakes he and his administration have clearly made.
Try the following thought experiment: Imagine Trump as governor of New York and Cuomo as president. As a New Yorker, how would you feel? As an American, how would you feel? If you asked me, I would be much more comfortable with Cuomo in the White House. And if I were a New Yorker, I would move.
Ira Agins
Santa Fe
Tip generously
In New York and a growing number of other states, including New Mexico, restaurant dining rooms are closed but many still are serving takeout and delivery. While the ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft suspended the option to share a ride with strangers, the companies are still deploying drivers. Other services, such as Instacart or Dashing Delivery, are operating in Santa Fe.
If you’re ordering in or taking a ride, spare a little extra for these workers. MarketWatch’s Moneyist columnist advised this week adding at least 5 percent onto what you would normally tip, so if you’d typically give 20 percent, pay 25 percent, and so on.
William Betz
Santa Fe
