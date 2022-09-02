Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell should have learned that words have consequences. While trying to relay his message on controlling inflation to the country recently, Powell was so forceful, dire and stark that the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points for the day. His remarks were like yelling fire in a crowded theater. He said the Federal Reserve’s plan to continue to raise interest rates will cause pain for Americans in the form of job losses and a weaker economy.

However, this will not apply to Powell. At the time of his nomination as chairman of the Fed, his estimated net worth was between $19.7 million and $55 million. This made him the wealthiest chairman since 1940. In addition, his salary started at $203,500 in 2019. While we understand that price stability is critical to our economic security and growth, perhaps Powell should have some sympathy for those who will lose their jobs, entrepreneurs who will lose their investments, owners who will lose their businesses and people who will spend their savings trying to make ends meet in the economy.

Darryl Bowman

