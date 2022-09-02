Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell should have learned that words have consequences. While trying to relay his message on controlling inflation to the country recently, Powell was so forceful, dire and stark that the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points for the day. His remarks were like yelling fire in a crowded theater. He said the Federal Reserve’s plan to continue to raise interest rates will cause pain for Americans in the form of job losses and a weaker economy.
However, this will not apply to Powell. At the time of his nomination as chairman of the Fed, his estimated net worth was between $19.7 million and $55 million. This made him the wealthiest chairman since 1940. In addition, his salary started at $203,500 in 2019. While we understand that price stability is critical to our economic security and growth, perhaps Powell should have some sympathy for those who will lose their jobs, entrepreneurs who will lose their investments, owners who will lose their businesses and people who will spend their savings trying to make ends meet in the economy.
Darryl Bowman
Santa Fe
Hold him accountable
“There will be riots in the street” if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted, says U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina. Well, maybe. But Trump is a cancer that is destroying America, and as anyone who’s ever had cancer knows, the treatment for it is most unpleasant. Trump must be held accountable for all his misdeeds, or America will really have lost its way.
Werner Grob
Santa Fe
Problem solved
In the recent letter (“Charging for carts will stop thefts,” Aug. 30), the writer proposed a solution to the shopping cart theft problem: treating them like airport baggage carts and charging for them. This is a misinformed solution. First of all, this could be a regressive tax on the poor. Is the writer suggesting that those who have barely enough to buy groceries choose between whether they buy milk or get a cart? Furthermore, the solution is unfair. Why should everyone pay a price for the very few offenders?
Instead, a relatively simple technological solution is one that has been employed in other countries: Install a small geolocation device on all carts that disable them if they are rolled past some distance from the store. This is a solved problem.
Shankha Mitra
Santa Fe
Enlightenment ahead?
Are humans capable of a new Age of Englightenment? Back in the day, say the late 1600s to somewhere in the 1800s, there was an intellectual and scholarly movement in Europe known as Renaissance humanism. Philosophers and scientists circulated their ideas through meetings at literary salons, coffeehouses, books, journals and the internet (kidding) to spread new and dynamic thoughts. The ideas of the Enlightenment undermined the authority of the monarchy and the church. They even believed in the sovereignty of reason! Can you imagine? So I ask again, are we capable of a new Age of Enlightenment?
Sandy Woolworth
Santa Fe
Here’s to climate solutions
Many consider a daily sauna a healthy routine, but these last only 10 to 20 minutes. Being trapped in a steam bath (120 degrees Fahrenheit, 99 percent humidity) for even a few hours, which prevents bodily cooling by panting or sweating, could be fatal. So, with outdoor temperature of 105 degrees Fahrenheit and 50 percent humidity, the “wet bulb” temperature (calculated for any combination of heat and humidity), is 88.47. According to Omni-Calculator, these levels “pose potential fatal danger to humans outside. … In these conditions, you should avoid direct sunlight and drink lots of water.” Functioning outdoors for work or recreation becomes impossible. Don’t just tune out climate threats. There is hope to avoid this if aggressive action is taken now. Pick a solution and make your voice part of making it happen.