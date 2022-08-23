I had my home “raided” by two FBI agents about 20 years ago. I answered a few questions, produced documents proving my answers, and we parted amicably. There was just something about innocence they seemed to respect.
In retrospect, it was one of the more pleasant encounters I recall; it made my day. Had I been a career crime boss hiding documents, it might not have turned out to be such a fond memory.
Dr. Gerald M. Rosen
Santa Fe
Midtown gem
Bravo to the city of Santa Fe for realizing what a gem it has in its possession — the Fogelson Library on the midtown campus is not only an amazing midcentury building with fabulous furnishings, but the collection of books is amazing. I hope the city will work to preserve the unique features of the building, including the sweeping staircase — please don’t neutralize this special historic place in the name of progress, but work to bring it back to its original glory. I look forward to attending future public meetings where plans for the renovation/restoration are discussed.
Jackie Camborde
Santa Fe
Protecting health care
The overturning of 50 years of precedent has certainly thrust us into interesting times, with some states saying that ancient laws on the books limiting abortion are fully in effect. This makes criminal what some religious traditions hold is the sole decision of the mother up to the fetus actually drawing air into its lungs. I think New Mexicans should thank our Legislature for the recent repeal of our 1969 law that would have put our medical providers at risk of criminal prosecution for providing necessary health care. What happened recently in Kansas is of interest to all of us.
What is the language in the Kansas Constitution that Kansans overwhelmingly told their legislators to leave alone? This language gives Kansans bodily autonomy and the control of their lives. I hope some New Mexico solon is researching this and looking to see if similar language can be found in the New Mexico Constitution. If it cannot be found, the solon(s) should take steps so we can amend that document so the rights (which the Supreme Court justices have said are up to the states of this union to guarantee) are assured and New Mexicans have the health care we need. This may be an opportunity, too, for the University of New Mexico School of Medicine to provide a remedial rotation for doctors deprived of these skills in nearby states.
Scott Sheldon
Santa Fe
The fascist party
The fascist party is devoted to white supremacy, male supremacy, misogyny, xenophobia, book banning, dictating curricula and an Orwellian approach to power.
It is devoted to unfettered capitalism, no matter what happens to people, other life or the planet. The fascist party cares not that it is determined to create a deathly world for its own children.
It is devoted to and emulates a leader who is ignorant, violent, gluttonous, a sexual predator, a thief, a fraud, a serial liar, a serial traitor and a murderous insurrectionist.
It is unconstrained by law, ignoring it, suborning it, subverting it and remaking it however it likes, with intent to marginalize, enslave, incarcerate or dispose of those who resist it in any way that suits it.
What choice is left to the people if this party prevails?
Marshall Allen
Santa Fe
Female leadership
We have three great female candidates who have shown their genuine support and care for New Mexican citizens. They are all seasoned leaders in their area of expertise. Our governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, gave us rebates, protected women’s rights and fought for fire victims’ compensation. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver was a leader in preserving legitimate voting rights, referring erroneous election claims to the courts, as well as giving us same-day voter registration. Laura Montoya, running for state treasurer, withstood incumbent Treasurer Tim Eichenberg’s attacks during the primary. Montoya clearly demonstrated her ability to remain composed and steadfast in winning the primary; additionally, she brings her years of financial experience as Sandoval County treasurer.