I had my home “raided” by two FBI agents about 20 years ago. I answered a few questions, produced documents proving my answers, and we parted amicably. There was just something about innocence they seemed to respect.

In retrospect, it was one of the more pleasant encounters I recall; it made my day. Had I been a career crime boss hiding documents, it might not have turned out to be such a fond memory.

Dr. Gerald M. Rosen

