The victory for kids and families celebrated on July 15 with the expansion of the Child Tax Credit for most New Mexican and American families with children under 17 has been wiped out as of Jan. 15. The ending of the expanded Child Tax Credit impacted 252,000 New Mexico families with 420,000 children. Before its demise, this expansion — part of the American Rescue Plan — gave these families $250 or $300 monthly payments to help with basic expenses of housing, utilities, food, child care and education.
During the six months the expansion was in effect, child poverty fell, and parent participation in the workforce increased. But now the 2022 monthly payments have stopped, and worse, progress in Congress to pass again the expanded Child Tax Credit has stalled. One bit of good news is that families who were receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments can claim the remaining half of the 2021 Child Tax Credit by filing a tax return (deadline April 18). This only mitigates, not negates, the harm. Now is the time to tell Sens. Martin Heinrich (202-224-5521), Ben Ray Luján (202-224-6621) and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (202-225-6190) that Congress must act to restore the expanded Child Tax Credit monthly payments. For our New Mexico families with children, this request is urgent.
Lydia Pendley
co-group leader
RESULTS-Santa Fe
Blinked
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called a special legislative session. She blinked.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Historic appointment
With all the news of the war in Ukraine so depressing, it is wonderful to read the good news that we have of the Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination to the Supreme Court. Instead of the backward destructive war, we have the hopeful progress of Judge Jackson here in the USA. Of course, Republicans in the Senate will stand in the way, but they just serve to enlighten us as to who are the bad guys and who are the good guys.
Joe Borovsky
Los Alamos
Through the darkness
Maybe it is selfish, but if the time convention is established in this country to remain as it is right now, after we sprung the clocks forward a few days ago; then, by the dead of the winter, the sun will not come into my house till 12:20. And the children will go to school in the dark and we will all be doing more of what is really important; waiting for the winter sun to rise up over the eastern horizon and warm us up. Doesn’t matter much to me as I am semi-retired down in this valley, but what about my grandchildren? I think this whole senatorial decision is backward. Oh well, though, as Alexander Solzhenitsyn said in One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich, referring to the guards at the gulag: “How can you expect a man who’s warm to understand a man who’s cold?”
Thor Sigstedt
Santa Fe
Bring it back
Please resume reporting daily COVID-19 cases in Santa Fe. This is information I had looked at daily to have some inclination regarding the situation. I’m not alone in wanting this information.
Teresa Trujillo
Santa Fe
Constant upkeep
The front-page story (“Problem properties,” March 18) illustrates the problems with abandoned properties. The problem is recurring, so our city ought to have a constant ability to address the issues. We should have, at the city/county level, a housing authority charged with taking care of the problem of abandoned and dilapidated properties, charged with the responsibility and authority to buy the property, rehab the area around the property — including the possibility of acquiring adjacent properties — then develop the area with replacement housing, thus eliminating the problems and improving area property values. The authority can contract for new housing with agencies such as Habitat for Humanity or develop a building crew of its own. Done in conjunction with public works, which would ensure rehab of sidewalks and roadway, less-desirable areas would improve and no longer be a crime problem.
Shane Woolbright
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.