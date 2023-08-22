I want to know why the fake electors from New Mexico are not facing indictment for their actions. They are just as guilty or at least as culpable as their Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Pennsylvania counterparts are. New Mexico law requires (according to the New Mexico Election Handbook, starting at page 198):
u Each party is to nominate/select and certify “not less than 63 days prior to the election” the names of their electors (that would be more than two months before the election [November 3, 2020]) not after the election.
u After the results of the election are certified, the electors are required to be in the Secretary of State’s Office on a date fixed by “the laws of the United States.” In 2020, that was Dec. 14, 2020. There are no provisions for alternative electors. There are no provisions for amending the certification of electors.
Did the fake electors leave an escape hatch by including a phrase like “should we be needed?” I don’t believe so, because they certified they were the electors, which they clearly were not. The plot was to delay the election certification (an official governmental act) or even better, to cause riots that could allow then-President Donald Trump to use the Insurrection Act and call out the military. Indict these people!
Edward T. Stein
Santa Fe
Add a donate link
Regarding the Navajo Code Talkers. I wanted to donate to the building of the museum (“Navajo Code Talkers Museum still a long way from becoming reality,” Aug. 15). I went to the website, but I couldn’t find a way to contribute. They should have a donation link so people can support their goal.
Linda Wilson
Santa Fe
A winner
I give F Minus an A-plus. It’s both humorous and thought-provoking. Keep it coming.