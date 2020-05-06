Failure to vote in 2020 will constitute a dereliction of duty. Our republic has not yet been destroyed by the wretch and his henchmen. Therefore, we as citizens have a duty to save it. All our lives depend upon removing this wretch from office.
If I decline to vote for the sake of personal safety, I may be condemning myself and those I love to misery and destruction anyway, thanks to the wretch, his funders, his henchmen and his cult followers, who have nothing to offer but greed, hatred, chaos and eventual tyranny.
If I fail to vote because it’s too much trouble, I deserve none of the benefits of citizenship. If I refuse to vote because I disapprove of alternatives to the wretch, I am effectively supporting the wretch and his agenda of greed, hatred, chaos and tyranny.
Failure to vote is surrender to nihilism and destruction.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
Do the right thing
To Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham regarding her handling of the coronavirus: If it is any consolation, you are in prestigious company. In 1863, Abraham Lincoln said, "If I were to read, much less answer, all the attacks made on me, this shop might as well be closed for any other business. I do the very best I know how, the very best I can, and I mean to keep doing so until the end. If the end brings me out all right, what is said against me won't amount to anything. If the end brings me out wrong, then angels swearing I was right would make no difference."
Jan Paulk
Santa Fe
Remembering moms
Mother's Day is coming up May 10, so I appreciated reading Phill Casaus' column about his loving mother, who is no longer here to catch the virus ("In grief, there's one small mercy," Commentary, May 3). My mother is here. She is 99, happily living alone in her four-bedroom home, which she keeps clean. None of her remaining five out of seven children live close by and she refuses to move. She cooks her own meals, feeds the birds and gets her hair done on Fridays by a neighbor. Every day she lays out and sews quilts for newborns of less fortunate mothers. Home Instead comes in twice a week for two hours to take her to appointments and get groceries, though now most of her appointments are canceled and her groceries brought in. She takes medication for fibrillation and experiences shortness of breath. Recently she said to my brother, "I am not afraid of getting the virus, I take precautions and have no underlying conditions." That's my mom, you got to love her!
Ginny Hogan
Santa Fe
Continue to serve
Thank you to the Santa Fe New Mexican for continuing to bring us the news every day in this pandemic. You are losing out on revenue like so many other businesses are, but you are continuing to serve us — the public. I grew up in the home of a newspaper publisher, and the newspaper was read each day by all of us. I also worked in the same newspaper for many years and know how important that medium is to people. We can watch the news on TV many times a day, but the newspaper is the thing I look forward to the most. Keep up the good work.
Billie Koller
Santa Fe
A moving tribute
I was deeply moved by Phill Casaus’ May 3 commentary (“In grief, there is one small mercy”). It was a lovely remembrance of his late mother and also a tribute to all moms who are no longer with us.
Mark L. Asquino
Santa Fe
Deny admission
Last week, I shopped briefly at Target for needed items. The shopper ahead of me at checkout was not masked. He stood 3 feet from the cashier, who was wearing a mask. Why aren’t stores required to deny admission to shoppers who do not wear masks? Governor?
Charles Carlson
Santa Fe
Bittersweet memories
Thank you to Milan Simonich for his column ("Bayonets, blood and tears stained UNM in ’70," Ringside Seat, May 1).
I was a senior at Kent State and a participant in the peaceful weekend demonstrations against the Vietnam War that President Richard Nixon was then expanding into Cambodia. On Monday, May 4, from my fifth-floor College Towers apartment balcony, I had a clear view of the National Guard and students facing off. There was movement back and forth and then shots. The campus was evacuated; martial law was declared. I didn’t attend my graduation. The rift with my parents over standing up to a wrongful war never was resolved, but we all moved on. My post-traumatic stress disorder around midget firecrackers faded after a decade or so. I know I still carry a lingering, low-level distrust of Republican governors and all things military. The most painful emotions and memories always resurface this time each year.
Nina Dougherty
Santa Fe
Not right for prisoners
Regarding Mark Donatelli’s letter (“Let’s avoid virus disaster in New Mexico prisons,” May 2): I have a few things to share. Having worked as a registered nurse at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Castle Rock, Colo., for four years, I can attest to the general health and well-being of the inmates I served. Most were there as the result of various mental illnesses and/or alcoholism. Because they had access to medical care supervised by a physician and a psychologist, the medications they needed to maintain their mental stability were provided. They were also provided three meals a day and safe places to sleep.
The general population inmates were housed two per cell. The maximum-security inmates were housed alone in single-occupancy cells. Often, when they had served their sentences, the general population inmates would come back to jail because there were no outpatient services provided to them for their continued medical care. It was a “revolving door” because without their medications, they would repeat similar behaviors that had led to incarceration in the first place. I thought if such services were available after incarceration, the state could save lots of money. However, that did not mean the people released from the jail would have used those services. I do not believe releasing the prisoners into the community for community service during this pandemic would be safe or right for the prisoners. It could expose them and community members to the virus.
I applaud Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for what I feel is good thinking.
Raye Highland, BSN RN
Santa Fe
What a day
I was at Lowe’s at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2. What a day, it was bright with the sun shining, people gathered around the plants as they usually are this time of year. People going in and out. There were children and adults. Groups of people close to each other putting things into trucks. The parking lot was packed. What a day! Now imagine a pandemic that is ravaging so many lives in our New Mexico and nationally. They tell us there is no cure; they are saying no vaccine for at least a year to 18 months. School has been canceled, tons of people out of work or lost their jobs. Many of us have had family members die from this virus or at least we know someone who has been deathly ill with it. I hear that there will probably be two deadly phases and maybe three. They have said stay home, do not go anywhere, if you can help it, and if you do, stay in small groups and always wear a mask. Use gloves or sanitizer for everything. OK, imagine the entire parking lot of people inside Lowe’s store. Lots of people with children, some wearing masks, others no need. Everyone gleefully proceeding with their delightful summer garden plans. What in the world is wrong with this picture? Governor, please help with this matter. People, what are you all thinking? We are all in this together, they say.
Judi Ewert
Santa Fe
