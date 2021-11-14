I think most of us agree that changing the clock twice a year is a bad idea. For those choosing Daylight Saving Time over Standard Time, please note that no matter what the clock says, the days get shorter in the winter. So do you want to get up in the light for the majority of the year or send your kids to school in the dark? Maybe it's just a question of whether you are a morning person or not. I think it is very depressing to get up before the sun. Solar noon is based on standard time. I choose high noon Mountain Standard Time, not Central Standard time.
Barbara Kalb
Santa Fe
Chill, people
We are having our semi-annual whining about resetting our clocks. Folks, it is not akin to the kidnapping of the Lindbergh baby. People complain about everything in their lives being destroyed from their sleep to their heart health when, at most, it is a minor and brief inconvenience and, yes, we have to get used to the shorter or longer daylight hours. Of course, all of this “dreadful encroachment on our liberty and well-being,” could be eliminated if we were to go on Central Time, as we should.
We are on the extreme eastern tip of the Mountain Time Zone which means that, in the winter, we lose our daylight by 4:30 in the afternoon. This cuts our afternoons very short. The solution, is, as I said above, is to go on Central Time. To all the whiners, however, there is a way to minimize our currently experienced inconvenience. On the day leading into the 2 a.m. clock change, simply reset your clocks, watches, etc. at 2 or 3 that afternoon and proceed with your lives. You will then, eat dinner, go to bed, and all at your “regular” time on the clock. You will not even notice — not experience — the change. Thus, problem ameliorated if not eliminated. Try it, you’ll like it.
But, please, stop the whining. It ain't all that bad.
Richard Block
Santa Fe
Kindness at the pump
I am a psychotherapist here in Santa Fe, and I’m hoping this story will strike a chord in our community. One of my clients is a disabled individual who has struggled with multiple issues and lives on meager government support. He has worked through acute social phobia, and he finds his solace in nature, all animals (especially horses and his cat), lilies and hummingbirds. After our session on Veterans Day, he noticed an elderly man barely capable of walking, trying to fill up his truck at a local gas station. Looking at the license plate on the truck, my client deduced that the man was a veteran. Despite the fact that he lives on a fixed income and struggles to make ends meet, my client approached the man, thanked him for his service and paid for this veteran’s tank of gas. I was dumbfounded. In this simple act of generosity, I caught a glimpse of what it means to actively participate in community, where we take care of each other with kindness and selflessness. On this Veterans Day, I salute all who served, and all who continue to serve at every level. Blessings like this serve to offset the challenges we must face every day.
Cynthia Rank-Ballas LPCC
Healing with Horses
Santa Fe
Reclaim the flag
It’s not the cowboys I fear, for my neck is burnt red, just as theirs, from stringing fence and swinging a chainsaw. It’s the yahoos in pickups with exhaust pipes as big as culverts, flying American flags as if they were jousting spears looking for a fight who really scare me. And watching, over and over, my flag being waved as they stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., cuts deeply into a wound that’s been festering for years.
Because I love my country, and I think democracy is a magnificent experiment, a covenant we make to trust our fellows to be educated and to make decisions that benefit our common good through our votes. So I’ve decided to reclaim our banner. I’ve put up a flag in my yard, and I welcome civil debate about what it means to be a patriot.
Jeff Hood
Velarde
A valuable education
Is it possible that society is unwilling to pay for a broadly educated individual who can contribute in many ways because their training does allow them to fit in to the cogs of the industrial wheel immediately? I suspect that the term “liberal” arts is itself an anathema to conservative thinkers who only value those who can contribute to the production of our capitalist society.
Steven Rudnick
Santa Fe
Teach the facts
The front-page article (“History in the Balance,” Nov. 13) made me wonder if those Republicans who do not support Critical Race Theory think we should stop teaching all subjects based in FACT, just to be fair. That would eliminate math, history/civics, science, critical thinking, debate, creative thinking! Ooops, is that what the Republicans want?
Melanie Dugan
Santa Fe
