Are violent, right-wing extremists part of the Republican Party? Let’s, instead, categorize them with what they most resemble: the Taliban. Same technique. Same motivation. Same result. Disagree with them, they threaten mayhem; keep it up, they kill you and your family. Groups that stoop to copy strong-arm tactics are not strong contenders to make America great. In a constitutional representative democracy, imitating the might-makes-right mistakes of lawless nations produces lawbreakers, not patriots. Afghanistan’s social disintegration can be explained by decades of warfare against foreign invaders. What’s our extremists’ excuse? Talk radio? How pathetic their mental fragility makes our country seem. They may (or may not) be registered Republicans, but they haven’t the political stamina or moral courage to be citizens of this republic.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Truth will heal
It’s so ironic that President Donald Trump and his sycophants all care about healing our divided country and believe the way to do that is not convict Trump. Really? How about they admit the 2020 election was legal, fair and President-elect Joe Biden won. That is how the country can heal. We heal when Trump and his sycophants admit the truth publicly. Be responsible and accountable. Tell the truth, and then we can heal.
Stephanie Roybal
Santa Fe
Herrell needs to go
Yvette Herrell must resign. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says no elected official “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against [the Constitution].” She violated her oath to protect and defend the Constitution by helping to incite this insurrection — by objecting to the free, fair results of this election.
There was no fraud and absolutely no evidence of fraud. And Herrell knows it. No fraud was proven in any of the 63 failed court cases brought by President Donald Trump. U.S. Attorney General William Barr and the U.S. Department of Justice said there was no fraud. Chris Krebs and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity Division said there was no fraud. Republican governors and secretaries of state said there was no fraud. Voting-systems companies said there was no fraud. Recounts and audits, especially in contested and swing states, said there was no fraud. Even Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, said in court he was alleging no fraud.
Yet, Herrell agreed to stand with Trump by objecting to the results of this election — already certified by our state of New Mexico.
She agreed to stand with the man who was still alleging fraud — and calling for violence — which resulted in rioting, the takeover of our nation’s Capitol, the beating and murder of police officers, and the deaths of at least four of his own supporters. Even Chris Christie, who coached Trump in the debate, has said Trump should be impeached for inciting an insurrection.
By standing with Trump, Herrell stands with those who incited domestic terrorism and sedition against the United States of America. Herrell must resign.
Rich Binell
Santa Fe
Go virtual
I join most of America as we were shocked and horrified by recent, horrific events at our nation’s Capitol. Under much-increased security, I was forever grateful our legislators were able to reconvene and complete their duties on that day. Next time, they might not be as lucky. Unfortunately, there are still angry, armed thugs gathering to disrupt proceedings at the national Capitol and state capitols throughout the country.
Instead of heavily fencing and fortifying every state capitol and adding heightened protection for our legislators, please consider this: Conduct the upcoming Legislature as a completely virtual session. We have the technology to keep our lawmakers and law enforcement officials safe by doing this. You may feel this is capitulation to a minority of unruly rioters; however, it will most certainly deter confrontations, prevent injuries and save lives. We will still be forced to protect the Capitol building with law enforcement, but an empty Capitol would certainly be a less desirable target for these thugs. Please provide this measure of safety to those who work so diligently for all of us.
Ellie Blossom
Santa Fe
Kid gloves
White privilege is alive and well at the U.S. Capitol. Instead of cracked heads and many arrests, anarchists and rioters were treated with kid gloves when push came to shove.
Joseph Lobato Howland
Santa Fe
The bigger the better?
Joseph Goebbels said, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from … the consequences of the lie.” In a staggering show of cynicism, Steve Pearce and Yvette Herrell, experienced practitioners of the Big Lie, are now speaking about “how we need to heal.” Recall that when Herrell first lost to Xochitl Torres Small, she alleged widespread fraud. Apparently, all that fraud got cleaned up right before Herrell’s recent win — a Big Lie right out of the national Trump/Republican Big Lie playbook. If Pearce and Herrell are really “ready to heal,” maybe they could start with an apology to Officer Brian Sicknick’s family; their loss is real and not a lie.
Trey Berndt
Santa Fe
Placing blame
I share America’s shock and anger over the assault of the U.S. Capitol, just like the siege of the federal courthouse in Portland, Ore. Please review the president’s massive rally near the White House on Jan. 6. During the one-hour, 11-minute speech, he asked supporters to cheer lawmakers discussing concerns over the election process, a part of congressional function. There were no calls for violence. Tragically, hooligans in the crowd brought riot gear and pre-determined criminal intent. Elected officials you disagree with are not automatically clowns deserving scorn; vote them out next time. The president is leaving in a few days. Chasing him out earlier with torches and pitchforks only feeds a visceral desire for revenge and fails the smell test.
D. Charles Bogan
Santa Fe
A cynical vote
I was dismayed to see that a member of the New Mexico delegation to Congress voted to overturn certified election results earlier this month. If Yvette Herrell believed the election was fatally flawed, then obviously she would have herself stepped down since the voting process that put President-elect Joe Biden in office is the same one that put her in office. But, of course, she is not stepping down. She does not truly believe the election was in any way fraudulent. It is sad that her first major vote in Congress, taken only days after she swore an oath to uphold our Constitution, is by itself a violation of that oath and an act of sedition.
Carolyn McElroy
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.