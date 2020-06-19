VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
- Santa Fe mayor calls for removal of controversial monuments, statue of Spanish conquistador
- De Vargas statue removed; overnight attempt to move Plaza obelisk fails
- Activists protesting controversial statues turn focus to Santa Fe Plaza obelisk
- Author petitions to change name of DeVargas Center
- Fenn posts treasure pictures online
- Two die in crash with Coca-Cola truck near Española
- Plaza demonstration embraces reconciliation as city moves to remove controversial monuments
- Santa Fe man accused of raping teen girl
- Republicans duck behind anonymous retraction
- Tribal casinos reopening as state urges them not to
- Forrest Fenn confirms his treasure has been found (110)
- De Vargas statue removed; overnight attempt to move Plaza obelisk fails (71)
- Cowboys for Trump leader calls for Democratic leaders to be executed (58)
- Santa Fe mayor calls for removal of controversial monuments, statue of Spanish conquistador (51)
- Activists take aim at statues of Spanish conqueror Juan de Oñate (51)
- Santa Fe City Council requires face masks to be worn in public (51)
- SFPD officer-involved shooting under investigation (39)
- Plaza demonstration embraces reconciliation as city moves to remove controversial monuments (38)
- Hundreds gather for peaceful protest against police violence (37)
- Militias, other armed groups regularly feature at New Mexico protests (36)
