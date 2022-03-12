I am writing as a concerned parent and teacher regarding Public Education Department Secretary Kurt Steinhaus’ most recent push to extend hours and the school year with the excuse of catching up kids who are one and two years behind. I object to this notion, as it does not serve the best interests of children and their families. It also does not address the fact that this state has suffered long-term problems in learning due to a poor curriculum.
Children in our district sit in school seven hours per day and are exhausted. They are not to be treated like miniature adults working for a corporation. They need time for rest and play, and summers with their families, some of which are split between parents who are divorced. Further, not all children are behind and should be penalized because some are. There is a better solution. Children behind one or two years should obviously be held back those grades. For those not so far behind, offer remedial learning. It is that simple. Stop pushing the extended school year agenda, or public schools will see an even greater reduction in attendance and withdrawal of exhausted students. Additionally, the state must address the poor curriculum. I would be happy to share the curriculum I use for my child in lieu of the public school’s math curriculum (and prior use of the reading curriculum). It is time-tested. I used it myself, 35 years ago.
Valerie Fox
Los Alamos
Peace for all
To Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump: “We look forward to the time when the power of love will replace the love of power. Only then will our world know the blessings of peace.” — William Gladstone
Don Eaton
Santa Fe
Cockeyed reasoning
Just when I think I’ve made the strongest case for voting out Trumpian Republicans, their Great Leader has come out with another reason. He said that Vladimir Putin is smart while President Joe Biden is dumb, dumb, dumb. Normally when the country faces an external crisis, we get behind our president. Watch for other Trumpians to criticize rather than support our effort to back Ukraine as it faces genocide and the risk of World War III.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
It’s the guns
The recent fatal encounter of two angry city workers highlights the problem of endemic gun violence in New Mexico and the U.S. When I was growing up on the south side of Chicago, such disagreements were settled with our fists. With people carrying a semi-automatic Glock, Sig-Sauer or Beretta handgun, this is a disastrous example of how such arguments end. These (and semi-automatic assault rifles) are killing machines, not sporting guns, and I believe are appropriate for use only by members of the police or military.
The Second Amendment as confirmed by the Supreme Court (see Justice Samuel Alito’s 2008 majority opinion in Heller v. D.C.) allowed guns to be kept in the home for self-protection. Guns have resulted in more deaths (45,000) and injuries (125,000) in 2021 in the country than automobiles for the past four years, with incidents increasing annually. How long must we tolerate this mayhem and public health disaster until we fix it with legislation?
Dr. Jim Webster
Santa Fe
Comedy, not news
As to Alan Ross’ assertion (“Try Fox,” Letters to the Editor, March 7) about the popularity of Fox News among Democrats, he’s probably right! I’m not arguing as to the popularity of Fox News. It’s a great comedy show! Besides, I’m a firm believer in the adage, “Keep your friends close, but keep your enemies closer.”
Robert Garcia
Santa Fe
Ill-informed viewers
Let me me join one of the longest lines in the state of New Mexico to respond to Alan Ross’ letter (“Try Fox,” March 7). He quotes facts that establish that Fox has more viewers than either CNN or MSNBC. Here’s a fact: Viewers who glean all their “news” from Fox are less well-informed than people who don’t watch any news.
James Applegate
Santa Fe
Shape the future
The proposal to sanction the Russian oil and gas exports is a sound concept — but let us be sage this time around and not spawn a new, ignoble type of oligarch. Foresight please. Not past is prologue. As we swiftly institute this effective sanction, the United States and other nations should guarantee that every single oil and gas contract requires “eco-friendly” fracking fluids as we did with our oil and gas ordinance in Santa Fe County. Secondly, a percentage of profits made by these companies must be donated to specific charitable groups, institutions or organizations. These would be organizations that have proven to be successful over time: The Red Cross, Conservational International, EDF, NRDC, Center for Biological Diversity, Climate Project, Green Peace, Sea Shepard Society as a few examples. John Kerry knows what to do that is wise and effective for Build Back Better, Net Zero, 30x30 policy and a forward-thinking, cogent, long-term renewable energy policy that meets the needs of restoring this planet into perpetuity for public welfare and our children.
Dianne Elise Strauss
Santa Fe
