As a middle school art teacher in our public schools, I want you to know that most teachers and parents in Santa Fe oppose extended learning time legislation. This would mandate a longer school year — perhaps extending the year in Santa Fe by about three weeks. Now is not the time for this, when schools and students are still reeling from the pandemic. We face crippling teacher and staff shortages, large class sizes and unsettled student behavior. This legislation would cause many teachers to quit or retire early, exacerbating shortages to the point of system failure.

More of what is not working is not better. The state should support student success in more creative ways than just more seat time. We need more aides, smaller classes and teacher prep time. Please oppose House Bill 130. On a positive note, House Bill 102 provides better health insurance for all school employees, which would help recruitment and retention.

Carol Schrader

