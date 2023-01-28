As a middle school art teacher in our public schools, I want you to know that most teachers and parents in Santa Fe oppose extended learning time legislation. This would mandate a longer school year — perhaps extending the year in Santa Fe by about three weeks. Now is not the time for this, when schools and students are still reeling from the pandemic. We face crippling teacher and staff shortages, large class sizes and unsettled student behavior. This legislation would cause many teachers to quit or retire early, exacerbating shortages to the point of system failure.
More of what is not working is not better. The state should support student success in more creative ways than just more seat time. We need more aides, smaller classes and teacher prep time. Please oppose House Bill 130. On a positive note, House Bill 102 provides better health insurance for all school employees, which would help recruitment and retention.
Carol Schrader
Santa Fe
Wolves matter
I was glad to hear of the rescue and relocation of a female Mexican wolf that “strayed” from the “approved” area. My issue regards the preference given ranch owners regarding the protection of their herds of cows if a wolf kills one of them. Cows are not a native species, and because the ranchers get a windfall of hunting permits from the Game and Fish Department every year that they turnaround and sell to the highest bidder — usually wealthy out-of-state hunters — they have plenty of money to replace the very few cattle our meager group of wolves may kill in order to survive.
These landowners boohoo to legislators every year with their lobby. I would like to see an end to the E-Plus system that awards 35% of hunting tags to these landowners. The system makes them fat and leaves New Mexicans who want to hunt applying year after year for tags and getting nothing. The area protecting Mexican wolves needs to be expanded, and the cattle lobby needs to get nothing when a wolf kills to survive. The survival of the wolves is more important than the giveaway tags to ranchers. We need those Mexican wolves to survive.
Paul Ingraham
Santa Fe
Turn down the noise
I read Joe Schepps’ piece regarding the City Council’s delay on voting for or against the revised noise ordinance (“Delay, delay, delay — and still the noise persists,” My View, Jan. 22). After living with this ever-increasing testosterone nightmare for several years now, I have a suggestion regarding the noise level: If it wakes up grandma or the baby at 60 yards, you’re toast. And not the good kind. There has to be protection from these home invasions. I’m sorry if that has to come from our overburdened law enforcement, but your right to make noise stops at my ears.
Richard Earnheart
Santa Fe
Mixed-up priorities
Some legislators have strange priorities. They propose legislation to punish law-abiding citizens by infringing upon their Second Amendment rights while wanting to restore voting rights to convicted criminals.
Richard Gonzales
Santa Fe
Stop the sore losers
I may be naive to suggest this, but why aren’t candidates for elections required to vow to abide by the results of the election? So many sore losers accept elections where their colleagues won but deny their own losses. Shouldn’t a requirement for running be that you will accept and support your opponent if you lose?
Kathryn Plunkett Gooch
Santa Fe
Vivid coverage
I’m writing to commend the coverage of local sports in The New Mexican. The photos of high school basketball have been excellent this season. Those by Jim Weber especially vividly capture the competition and emotion of each game. I noticed Weber was also credited for the dramatic portraits of county spelling bee finalists a couple weeks ago. Great work!
David McGahey
Santa Fe
The big fix
I’m so glad the city is bringing in a privately owned semi-pro soccer team at taxpayers’ expense. This is a great opportunity to build a new arena on Old Pecos Trail. We can also warehouse the obelisk in a back corner. And the other 359 days the soccer team doesn’t play games, we could put bunks on the artificial turf and solve the homeless problem.
Lauren Gurney
Santa Fe
Turf wars
As the parent of a teen whose life has been changed dramatically for the better since he discovered skating at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, I am appalled by the apparent back-room dealings presented as a done deal to kick out local skaters for a private commercial soccer team. The mayor’s claim that this benefits local soccer players rings false, as it is the private team that would be on the publicly financed soccer turf, not our kids. I say this is a theft of a public resource that will not help our children’s fitness. Stop this bad deal and work to instead fund an indoor soccer field that would be for public use, not for a private commercial endeavor.