What? The Forest Service is planning to destroy 90% of vast acres of our surrounding forests? Like many, I've responded to this news in the past with fear, loathing and outrage. So I had to work hard to open my mind to Paige Grant’s commentary (“Resiliency project, done right, can benefit the forest,” Commentary, April 30). I took in her images of what the Forest Service actually intends — park-like openness where large trees flourish, varied landscapes and habitats that promote forest symbiosis and, most important, the removal of undergrowth that fuels ferocious crown fires.
I realized I had jumped to imagined, false images of what 90% removal would look like — devastated, barren land full of burned-out stumps. Every project has a vision. The Forest Service might be faulted for not adequately publicizing the compelling vision behind the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project. This commentary did the job. It opened my mind, and changed it.
Deborah Elizabeth Boldt
Santa Fe
Protection from enemies
Two letters to the editor (“Cut the strings,” April 23) and (“Hold Israel accountable,” April 16) are wrong about U.S. security assistance to Israel. The security assistance is not unconditional — 75% must be spent in the U.S. (increasing to 100% by 2028). Yoram Ettinger pointed out how the U.S. gets many benefits for these funds (“Israeli foreign aid is bonanza for U.S.,” My View, April 23). New Mexico gets many benefits as well: Since 1996, about $144 million has come to New Mexico companies.
The Jewish state is surrounded by enemies that seek its destruction: This year, over 100 rockets have been fired by Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah into Israel’s civilian areas. These are aimed at undisputed territory, not the “settlements” in the West Bank. Peace might come for the Palestinians if they would come to the bargaining table. They’ve refused to do so for the last 14 years.
Todd Goldblum
Albuquerque
Better reporting
The article about Santa Fe County ("Putting teeth in nuisance ordinances," April 28) inspired me to describe what I think would be a better code enforcement system in the city of Santa Fe. Our current program requires residents to police each other, reporting problems they can't resolve themselves. This results in situations where people living next door to each other become disappointed with each other and is an unpleasant experience for both. Codes are unevenly enforced because many people don't report issues, not wanting to be the snitch. They choose instead to live with issues that could improve the whole neighborhood if reported.
I think we should have a hybrid program in which residents can request a compliance decision but that city employees (code compliance officers) can also watch for and initiate compliance requests themselves something like the way policemen and animal patrol officers enforce the other parts of laws regarding citizen behavior. Add to this a plan to educate us all as to what the rules are regarding compliance, a person to call to ask questions about how a code would apply to a situation, and a board of citizens who could mediate challenged compliance decisions. This would be less divisive, fairer and would result in more neighborly neighborhoods.
Nancy Varvil
Santa Fe
Appropriate replacement
In 1967, architect Jack West commissioned a sculpture by Jack Cartlidge, titled Nobody’s Listening, to be placed on the grounds of the new City Hall he designed for Sarasota, Fla. How appropriate this would be to replace the obelisk in the historic Santa Fe Plaza.