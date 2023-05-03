What? The Forest Service is planning to destroy 90% of vast acres of our surrounding forests? Like many, I've responded to this news in the past with fear, loathing and outrage. So I had to work hard to open my mind to Paige Grant’s commentary (“Resiliency project, done right, can benefit the forest,” Commentary, April 30).  I took in her images of what the Forest Service actually intends — park-like openness where large trees flourish, varied landscapes and habitats that promote forest symbiosis and, most important, the removal of undergrowth that fuels ferocious crown fires.

I realized I had jumped to imagined, false images of what 90% removal would look like — devastated, barren land full of burned-out stumps. Every project has a vision. The Forest Service might be faulted for not adequately publicizing the compelling vision behind the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project. This commentary did the job. It opened my mind, and changed it.

Deborah Elizabeth Boldt

Recommended for you