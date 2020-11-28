On Nov. 22, The New Mexican published an article from the New York Times headlined, “Two Western states a world apart on pandemic,” contrasting South Dakota’s laissez faire policy toward the pandemic with New Mexico’s very restrictive policies. On Wednesday, the paper published a letter to the editor from Dr. Edward Kleiner (“New Mexico’s approach required leadership, courage,” Nov. 25) noting that the rate of infection in South Dakota is 8 percent of the population and only 4 percent in New Mexico, suggesting New Mexico is handling the pandemic better. However, other statistics show that if you become infected, your chances of survival in New Mexico are a whopping 45 percent worse than in South Dakota and 2.6 times worse than in Utah. The mortality rate in New Mexico is 1.6 percent, in South Dakota 1.1 percent and in Utah 0.45 percent percent, according to the New York Times. I think we should be asking why the coronavirus survival rate in New Mexico is so much worse than in these other states.
Tom Luebben
Santa Fe
What next?
I am a lifelong resident of Santa Fe, born and raised here and still live in my family home. I can’t recount the hundreds of times I have driven the Plaza or walked by the obelisk. I may have stopped once or twice to read the plaque on the former obelisk, but it never meant anything more to me than a beautiful stone structure that represented the center of a beautiful city.
The current brouhaha regarding the obelisk is, to me, a shameful display of juvenile behavior by supposedly responsible citizens. However, now that it is gone, I just hope it is not replaced by a twisted, malformed, bunched-up mass of rusted and glob-painted metal that is supposed to represent art and the history of this beautiful city.
Paul Cook
Santa Fe
What is free speech?
Do we believe in freedom of speech? I find myself wondering as I read reports of the individuals arrested by the Santa Fe police for their actions on Indigenous Peoples Day, resulting in the partial destruction of the Plaza obelisk. Since I am aware of increasingly violent attacks across the country on protesters by militarized police forces, armed by the U.S. military, I was relieved to read that Santa Fe police acted with greater wisdom to protect lives before property and had left the scene at the Plaza without making mass arrests.
Now I find the arrests were made later, based, I suppose, on surveillance and tips, of several of the protesters supposed to have been involved in the actual pulling down of the obelisk. I believe that action is a form of protest, especially in our day when we have so few public forums for our words. The media can be closed to the voices of dissent, and our political parties are increasingly remote in their concerns from the ordinary people who are taking to the streets out of desperation. So to put one’s hand on a rope attached to the obelisk is in fact a form of speech, a vigorous although wordless revolt against the violence that we all know has been used for generations against Native Americans as well as against all others perceived by us — the white elite — as “Other.”
Where words are not heard or are not heeded, action is called for. Therefore, to prosecute individuals for principled protests that took the form of action is in fact an attack on freedom of speech. But since many people oppose these actions, and even protest a fundraising attempt to pay one individual’s legal fees — and how else can most people pay the tens of thousands of dollars required for a legal defense? — it seems to me that we must each ask whether we really believe in freedom of speech — always inconvenient, always subversive and occasionally resulting in the destruction of property.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
Help us forgive
After the jubilation of President-elect Joe Biden winning Pennsylvania and being over 270 electoral votes, I thought maybe I could do it. In my joy, I felt I could forgive all of them. Biden’s victory speech called for us to heal, which of course implies forgiveness. I agreed with him and still do, but as the euphoria diminished, the challenge of forgiving began to overcome me, especially with Donald Trump demonstrating once again what a horrible president and person he is by spouting all this election garbage. He’s despicable. I just want him to be out of our lives, to leave our country alone. I can never forgive Trump. What I need help with, though, is forgiving the people who have supported Trump, and who continue to do so.
My brother’s birthday is next week. I forgave him for voting for Trump the first time, but after he voted for Trump again, I realized I don’t know my brother at all anymore, and even worse, I think I’ve lost interest in wanting to know him. I don’t understand how anyone could vote for Trump, especially someone I love. Is my brother that blind, that ignorant or, it scares me to consider it, has he become like Trump himself to some degree? I am afraid that if I talk to him on the phone, my true feelings will come out, and our relationship will be damaged beyond hope.
It’s not just my brother, though. There are 73 million people out there who swallowed the same right-wing propaganda, who believed and still believe the absurdities pouring out of Trump’s mouth. I am bewildered by it. How can I forgive them all? I’m still too angry. I know we have to heal and come together like Biden says; it’s the right thing to do, but I don’t know how, and I am sure that I’m not alone. Maybe our religious and spiritual leaders have to step up and help us? We need wisdom and love to help us let go and become brothers again, at least I do. Can anyone help, please?
Robert Gamble
Santa Fe
7 a.m. didn’t work, either
I saw a letter that suggested calling the unemployment office at 7 a.m. sharp. Well, still no answer; no way to leave a message, no way to contact anyone in person. I called once a minute starting at 7 a.m., and I’m on call No. 16.
April Fair
Tesuque
