I would like to understand the governor’s decision to keep state parks closed to overnight camping. One would assume there is some data behind this decision. Is there? All of the surrounding states allow overnight camping in their state parks. Have there been reports of transmission in the parks? If not, this should be changed.
I’m also curious as to the questions asked regarding COVID-19 when visiting a doctor, etc. Why nothing as to whether someone has participated in mass gatherings, church, etc.? These are places where transmission occurs, not whether I go into Colorado for two nights of primitive camping and see nobody (the Colorado restriction has been changed, but still). Restrictions should match data.
Risana Zaxus
Cerrillos
Will he leave?
That Republican convention was great theater, but I doubt any of us, at least not me, will be convinced to vote for President Donald Trump. He is acting as if Joe Biden is president now and has caused all the chaos in the country. In fact, he is blaming Biden for all the failures of the last 47 years. His whole presidency has been about fighting former President Barack Obama and Biden.
What a fantasy he was enjoying as he rambled, making up stuff as he went. It’s the cities run by Democrats that have all the violence; he took good care of the coronavirus early on and provided all the necessities by the thousands, and especially ventilators; Biden is the destroyer of American jobs. By the way, where did killing the suburbs come from? What is most upsetting and puzzling to me is that more than 40 percent of the American population believes Trump and will vote for him. Do they not know he’s lying? Do they care?
Did someone forget to tell him that he can’t use the White House for his personal election campaign? “We’re here and they’re not.” That was telling. Is he planning to stay? And the superspreader event — 1,500 people on the South Lawn, almost no masks, sitting close and spreading the virus that is “magically going to disappear” anyway.
Peggy Abbott
Santa Fe
A fair transition
I was a lobbyist for nurses and pharma/biotech. When I started in the 1970s, tobacco was the big lobbying arm. Like the gas and oil lobbyists of today, they hired people to do studies that were cut a certain way to make them look good. Same with the study in the My View by Larry Behrens, (“The renewable mandate is a tax on the poor,” Aug. 30). Behrens did not take into consideration how the deals made with the Navajo Nation were one-sided and did not allow for dealing with environmental damage, the taking of precious water without adequate compensation or the nation’s need for its people. If the industries really cared, their leaders would create a trust fund managed not by the companies but the Navajo Nation to help with the transition. But that costs money stockholders wouldn’t approve. It’s shameful to wrap yourself in concern for the Navajo elders to promote political objectives.
Pat Barnett, R.N., J.D.
Santa Fe
No call to stop
Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, walked through a crowd in Kenosha, Wis., carrying his long gun. Police did not stop or question him. He then shot three innocent people, killing two. Ask yourself: Would they have stopped or questioned him if he had been Black?
Mary Ann Hale
Santa Fe
Can we keep it?
All Lives Matter. Hard not to like and true if all lives mattered equally. But in America today while Anglo lives matter, Native American, Black, Hispanic and Asian lives do not or often not as much.
In 1948, George Orwell imagined a world in which animals were unfairly treated. In Animal Farm, they took control of their lives and chose to be governed by a single precept: “All animals are equal.” Things went well for a time until some animals, the pigs, saw room for improvement, declaring “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” Life changed and not for the better.
Today in America when people dismiss Black Lives Matter and replace it with All Lives Matter, some mean well, walking off with a spring in their step and a smile on their lips. Problem solved. Only it is not. Declaring All Lives Matter when they clearly do not makes things worse. Animal Farm was prompted by Orwell’s disillusionment with communism but warns against fascism as well. America can be a true democracy, but only if its citizens — all of them — make it so.
Michael A. Hendrick
Santa Fe
