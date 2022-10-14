It seems to me there is an issue that is seriously overlooked by both candidates running for governor. There is a lot of talk about experience vs. lack of experience. New Mexico for years has been at the bottom of the states in America in a category we really don’t want be there in. It effects the lives and welfare of the people of New Mexico — education.
We’ve had experienced politicians in the governor’s office for years, and nothing has changed. I’m not saying the inexperienced candidate will fix the problem, but when you have kids who can’t read at grade level or handle math problems at grade level and finally graduate, they and their families are always going to be behind. Then the problem becomes generational. The experienced candidates have not fixed the problem. Good news — we have legalized pot and that should fix everything.
David Zlotnick
Santa Fe
To the right
I have no doubt if Mark Ronchetti is elected governor he will veer to the far right, joining the Trumpers, election deniers, conspiracy folks and trample on the rights of women to have autonomy over their own bodies. Not to mention the separation of church and state enshrined in our constitution. After all, that is the litmus test to belong to the Republican party today. Vote as if our precious, fragile democracy depends on it, because it does.
Gabrilla Hoeglund
Santa Fe
A woman's choice
To all women of New Mexico: The right to control your own body is yours. Abortion is a serious decision and should not be made by men who will never face the decision or the consequences of that decision. Even if you are a woman who opposes abortion (no one will ever force one on you), consider the needs of women who face a pregnancy as a result of rape or incest, who may suffer serious health consequences, or who cannot afford — financially or emotionally — to raise a child. Please ensure these women continue to have access to safe abortions.
This is an issue women need to decide by voting for candidates who support women’s rights to their own bodies. Why leave this important decision up to men?
Nancy Pierce
Santa Fe
Sympathy for the Vladems
About the (“Naming rights controversy gives Vladems a lesson in Santa Fe," Oct. 9) by Phil Casaus: I feel sorry for the Vladems. Luckily they’re not Texans. I can’t image the vitriol that would have unleashed. “Sound off” says that letters in poor taste or libelous will be rejected. Sometimes, I wonder.