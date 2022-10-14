It seems to me there is an issue that is seriously overlooked by both candidates running for governor. There is a lot of talk about experience vs. lack of experience. New Mexico for years has been at the bottom of the states in America in a category we really don’t want be there in. It effects the lives and welfare of the people of New Mexico — education.

We’ve had experienced politicians in the governor’s office for years, and nothing has changed. I’m not saying the inexperienced candidate will fix the problem, but when you have kids who can’t read at grade level or handle math problems at grade level and finally graduate, they and their families are always going to be behind. Then the problem becomes generational. The experienced candidates have not fixed the problem. Good news — we have legalized pot and that should fix everything.

David Zlotnick

