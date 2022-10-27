Is it inexcusable to allow any individual to ascend to high office, to make deeply impacting decisions on its citizen's behalf, who lacks meaningful experience? Why would I vote for a gubernatorial candidate who has never been a city councilor or a county commissioner or a state treasurer or state office holder of any type? In much the same way I prefer the practiced hands of an experienced surgeon to perform my appendectomy, I prefer to be governed by an individual who knows well their profession. The state capitol building cannot be a campus for learning the ropes. The stakes are too high. Experience does matter.
E.J. Martinez
Santa Fe
Plaza culture
I enthusiastically agree with Bob Mang's letter in today's paper ("On Plaza, place tribute to heritage," Oct. 24). The celebration of the three major cultures of our community and history and the many good things those cultures have collaboratively brought about is excellent. His suggestion of a triple helix gracing our Plaza would be a lovely and fitting symbol.
Nancy Witter
Santa Fe
Use the wind
I have been thinking about the Plaza a lot lately and the problem with the box. I agree with letter writer Bob Mang that all of the cultures of Santa Fe should be represented in any monument in the city center. I think it is time for something new to be upon us. It is sad that we have not been able to find a way through this impasse as, frankly, the box is ugly. I think one thing would unite all of these ideas, and that is the wind.
One of the things that is most charming about Santa Fe is the walls around so many homes. When I first moved here I thought they were for privacy. But as I have experienced the winter and spring winds, I realized those walls were there to block the fierce wind so our gardens can flourish. Why not harness the wind in a public sculpture that will represent all the facets of Santa Fe culture? So many public sculptures across the globe are kinetic, and I believe that could bring a bit of levity to the intense views held by different groups. A triple helix that moved? I believe that a kinetic sculpture would also symbolize the varied nature of our city as the sculpture would change with the wind.
Pam Trueblood
Santa Fe
Looking for doctors
I am now on my fourth family doctor and fourth cardiologist in six years. I asked several of them why they were leaving the Santa Fe area. Here are their reasons in order of importance to them:
• Low pay. "I can make three times as much money elsewhere."
• Poor quality and availability of staff: "All my patient complaints relate to staff problems."
• Lack of comparable professional employment for spouses. "There is nothing available for him/her outside the service industries."
• Poor level of education for K-12 children. "My children not only receive a poor quality of education but are subjected to bullying, the threat of physical violence and reverse discrimination in the public school system."
• Degradation of the quality of life. "Santa Fe has lost its charm for us due to the high cost of housing, increased traffic congestion, increased crime, increased homelessness, etc."
In case you haven't noticed, Santa Fe is becoming a geriatric community, which will require even higher levels of medical services. Two things are likely to happen. People will begin to leave Santa Fe permanently for better medical services elsewhere or they will travel to other places for those services. Note that various communities have embraced "medical tourism," such as Houston; Scottsdale, Ariz., Phoenix; and Sarasota, Fla.