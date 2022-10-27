Is it inexcusable to allow any individual to ascend to high office, to make deeply impacting decisions on its citizen's behalf, who lacks meaningful experience? Why would I vote for a gubernatorial candidate who has never been a city councilor or a county commissioner or a state treasurer or state office holder of any type? In much the same way I prefer the practiced hands of an experienced surgeon to perform my appendectomy, I prefer to be governed by an individual who knows well their profession. The state capitol building cannot be a campus for learning the ropes. The stakes are too high. Experience does matter.

E.J. Martinez

Santa Fe

