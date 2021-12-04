The Genoveva Chavez Community Center Ice Arena is a wonderful place for families to skate and exercise together and young kids to daydream they are princes and princesses in a winter wonderland. It follows all COVID-19 protocols. I just wish City Hall would prioritize hiring more staff so the arena could be open for more hours now that it is winter. Right now, the arena’s weekly schedule means it closes Saturday afternoon and does not reopen until Tuesday afternoon. Did you know that Sen. Bernie Sanders, when he was mayor of Burlington, Vt., had his city run two indoor ice arenas? Two arenas. Sanders knows the importance of making a facility available to the public and the importance of exercise for everyone’s physical and mental well-being during wintertime. Come on, City Hall, be like Bernie and support our ice arena.
Zachary Shandler
Santa Fe
Yes, merge
It’s hard for me to understand the opposition to the Avangrid/Public Service Company of New Mexico merger. Doesn’t everyone who ever followed energy issues in New Mexico recall that PNM has been the most publicly reviled, criticized and lambasted institution in the state? Not even the University of New Mexico football program has generated the amount of public ridicule and disgust PNM has generated over its decades of unimaginative, pure profit-motivated and inept management. It has been the company tin can everyone loved to kick down the street.
Now, with a new company ready to step in and offer creative solutions to our energy needs that would emphasize a long-called-for shift to renewable and green energy production, PNM is suddenly a pet favorite of a handful of people positioned to block the merger. Have they no memory of the heaps of universal condemnation PNM produced in the past? If we blow this opportunity to have our energy future placed into the hands of a company with deep pockets, with a positive vision of New Mexico becoming a clean energy producer, and a company that is, most of all, not PNM, we will never get a chance to rid ourselves of this dinosaur of the fossil fuel era. That the decision could come down to a handful of people on the Public Regulation Commission is worrisome, as they seem to have their minds set on rejecting the proposal. Be brave! Be bold! Move forward.
Daniel Gibson
Santa Fe
Declare energy independence
With all the PNM brouhaha swirling in the news, I came to realize that after 35 years in New Mexico, I know little to nothing about the workings of public utilities aquí en el norte or anywhere else in the state. Here’s what I think I know: Public Service Company of New Mexico is a public utility tasked with providing an uninterrupted flow of power to its customers. I understand most aspects of the operation to be highly regulated, which naturally tends to stifle innovation. But wait, I believe PNM also must answer to the demands of its shareholders who naturally seek a gain on their investment.
To me, this puts PNM in a no-win position, which has led to the apparent search for a savior in the form of Avangrid. The subtext here seems to be that PNM is admitting that without the resources to get proactive with the power grid by spending big now to create a future-proof 100 percent renewables energy source, PNM is helpless and must kick the issue down the road by selling out to an offshore corporation.
Which leads to the big question: What does Avangrid have to offer that we here in New Mexico can’t do for ourselves? New Mexico should be on the forefront of renewable energy sourcing. We have sun and wind gracing our lives in abundance here. We have everything needed to become a national leader in renewable energy, so what is missing from this picture? Only the will to accomplish it, or so it seems. We’re missing an opportunity here if we don’t step up and declare ourselves energy independent. And free of foreign saviors.
David Franke
Santa Fe
Watch those receipts
Recently at a big-box store in Santa Fe, I self-checked out a single item; my receipt verified that. I realized the next day that I was double charged. When I told a friend at another Santa Fe venue, he said one of his customers came in that morning and also said he had been double charged for a purchase. Both purchases were processed by a POS terminal (credit card-reading machine), and both customers bank with different banks. A bank employee whom I have known for more than a decade told me this is happening regularly and in Santa Fe. Holiday shoppers, pay attention to your bank drafts and credit card purchases. I suspect we will hear more about this through the holidays. Let’s not pad a thief’s bank account this holiday season.
Susan Olman
Santa Fe
