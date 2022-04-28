Joel Levin’s recent piece regarding EVs is spot wrong ("Time is now for EVs in New Mexico," My View, April 28). EVs are not a panacea for clean transportation. Not in Levin's calculus are that the production energy, materials and the manufacturing process for Li-ion batteries create an environmental and humanitarian disaster. Called “blood batteries” because the vast majority of the cobalt mined for them is produced in the Congo, mined by children for pennies a day with horrible conditions and constant dangers of cave ins. Lithium mining requires vast amounts of energy and scarce water, so is hardly clean.
The fossil energy required to make and dispose of Li-ion batteries creates a very large CO2 footprint. The only clean thing about an EV is driving it. Factor in all the “cradle to grave” aspects and they should be called “blood vehicles." The way forward is with new and inexpensive fuel cells powered by green hydrogen. Don’t let your Tesla go to your head.
Brian O'Keefe
Santa Fe
Thanks France!
Will the entitled white fascists of the world finally give it a rest? The good people of France have spoken, as we will later when it is our turn. Get registered and vote!
Christoph Neander
Santa Fe
Save open views
What is happening to Santa Fe? Living here for 50 years, My family has treasured and supported Santa Fe with our business and careers. Old Pecos Trail is the last open view corridor to our city saved by past generations. Please do not allow restrictions to be ignored. Speak to our councilors, mayor and neighbors and protect from overdevelopment the one road off Interstate 25 that leads into our plaza. Tourism supports all of us.
Geralyn Britko
Santa Fe
Leaving Christus
After reading The New Mexican article about the back and forth between New Mexico Cancer Care Associates doctors and Christus St. Vincent, ("Christus and cancer clinic agree to mediation," April 26), my decision was easy: Leave Christus St. Vincent, and find a doctor at Presbyterian Medical Group. It turns out their doctors’ offices are right across the street from Christus.
When Christus first came in and their egregious behavior toward longtime St. Vincent Hospital nurses was in the news, I did nothing. This time I acted on my childhood roots, when Californians stopped buying certain grapes to protest the abuse of migrant farmworkers who picked them. Christus already is giving cancer patients anxiety by trying to break a contract with the cancer care associates early; that is simply evil. Presbyterian has a beautiful new hospital and convenient offices on St. Michael's.
Elissa Heyman
Santa Fe
Thanks, Christus
Since 2019 I have had two cervical neck surgeries performed by Dr. Marshall Watson and Dr. Phillip Shields at Christus St. Vincent. I want to share that the surgeries and nursing care were excellent. In 2019, the nursing care was excellent and in 2022, the care surpassed excellent. Thank you, Dr. Watson for being an excellent surgeon, and thank you to the entire neurosurgery office for excellent customer service. Thank you Monica Leyba and Nancy Daly, for having such amazing and caring nursing staff. Christus St. Vincent — thank you for everything you have done to help me recover. Forever grateful.
Desiree Dabovich-Larranaga
Santa Fe