I saw the headline of The Santa Fe New Mexican’s “Our View” on Page A-9 in the Oct. 14 issue ("When choosing election maps, put voters first") and was pleased that it “put voters first.” No matter which district we live in, we need to encourage one another, those who are legally permitted to vote, to vote. I think it is our right and one of the most important opportunities we have in this still-democratic country.
Don’t know who to vote for? Don’t like your choices? Don’t know much about the issues? Aside from just holding your nose and voting, try reading the papers and I recommend engaging a variety of your friends, asking questions and then be inspired by the coin being processed for next year: Nina Otero-Warren! Political activist, a local who spoke up, famously supportive of schools and a sturdy suffragist! She’d be scornful of those among us who are considering not voting.
Elizabeth West
Santa Fe
Keep funding schools
I was surprised to see that a reader ("No on bonds," Letters to the Editor, Oct. 14) apparently thinks the way to improve Santa Fe's public schools is by defunding them. What you don't see are people writing to the paper suggesting we stop paying for road maintenance because they dislike the mayor or the City Council. Both ideas are simply ridiculous. Unfortunately for our kids, some people are happy to defund public education in order to "send a message" to the school administrators. I respectfully submit that if you dislike the performance of the district administration, the constructive way to make a change is by getting involved. Volunteer at a school, support school board candidates you like or run for the school board. Don't say "no" to public education, our kids and the future.
Nathan Lemons
Santa Fe
Drivers, take care
The morning of Sept. 22, I was struck by a truck while crossing the intersection of Rodeo Road and Camino Carlos Rey at about 9:30 in the morning. I suffered serious injuries from this accident, including broken bones and a major concussion. I want to thank the first responders, including the Santa Fe police traffic investigation team and the ER physicians at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. I especially want to thank a female witness who went above and beyond to assist the police officers with their investigation by volunteering to be interviewed and providing pictures of the scene as evidence. I am very careful crossing this intersection because I have seen how traffic speeds up to cross it but was hit all the same, in spite of the fact I had the walk light and was in the crosswalk. Drivers — please watch your speed at intersections and look out for pedestrians in the crosswalk.
JoAnn Bishop
Santa Fe
Shut the door
I do not know Gerald Peters or any of the owners of Cow Creek properties or, alas, Robert Redford. My wife and I did consider buying property in Cow Creek years ago, but we were dissuaded by the distance to the nearest hospital via that awful road. I am, therefore, perplexed and somewhat amused by the vocal opposition to Peters' proposed project by owners, many of whose primary residence is in other states, who have themselves defiled that pristine New Mexico landscape with their homes, septic systems and horse manure (what do they do with that anyway — truck it back home?) but don't want anyone else to do the same.
Although certainly possible, it is unusual for a legally permitted septic system to pollute a natural waterway. The primary sources of pollution are livestock feces and fertilizer-laden runoff. In my ancestral environs of the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia, that state has taken the draconian step of requiring farmers, including one of my cousins, to fence off their farms from the Shenandoah River, drill wells to provide water for their livestock and construct levees to prevent fertilizer runoff from their properties reaching the river. Presuming "Cow Creek Ranch" was an actual ranch, converting that ranch to some form of residential real estate development will, in fact, reduce the resulting pollution of Cow Creek.
Stuart Barger
La Puebla
True leeches
The Panama papers gave us an inkling; the Pandora papers showed the world who the true "leeches on society" are — it is not the poor.
Mike Dicello
Santa Fe
Essential space
The open space at South Meadows and Rufina Street is 22 acres purchased by the county in 2001 for parkland, with public funds dedicated for that purpose. The land has walking trails, maintained by the community, wildlife and open skies; it is an essential green space in the midst of development. Now it is in danger of being developed also, with 96 units of housing and a charter school. The developer, Homewise, an organization that has certainly helped many people, has sophisticated advocates presenting their arguments. We, the residents of this area, apparently cannot even petition our local elected representatives (mayor and City Council) due to their "quasi-judicial" status. At Early Neighborhood Notification meetings, we have only our small voices on Zoom. Homewise controls the mute button.
Anne Macker
Santa Fe
