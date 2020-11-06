Republicans: Count every vote because every vote counts. What are you afraid of?
If you don't like the outcome of the election, then change your positions or policies to more closely match the will of your constituents. Don't resort to tactics to suppress votes or intimidate voters.
Remember, we live in a democracy where our Constitution ensures every American citizen over age 18 is guaranteed the right to vote, regardless of race, religion, sex, disability, or sexual orientation. Stand down and let our democracy work.
Stephen Tanner
Santa Fe
Who's the expert?
I was deeply offended by the large information card I got about voting for Amendment 1. It showed a young lady taking a patient's temperature. The tag line says, "we have experts for this." First, to me she looked like a medical technician with nine months training — not much of an expert.
That is compared to a picture of a journeyman lineman working on a pole with electrical wires. That man took part in four years of book work and hands-on experience at the same time. He also has to recertify; his work is very dangerous. He has to have a lot of knowledge. My husband was a journeyman lineman and I was insulted by the comparison. This was poorly done.
Cecile Ward
Santa Fe
Successful engagement
As the election comes to a conclusion, New Mexico Public Interest Research Group Students New Voters Project is celebrating all of the work we have accomplished. Since August, we have performed over 200 phone banking hours getting students registered to vote, making plans to vote, find polling locations, and getting out to vote. Along with that, we have reached nearly 9,000 New Mexico students. This was achieved through 82 class announcements across New Mexico State University, University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico campuses, phone banking, text banking, emails, organizational outreach and events.
One of our most successful events was our Civic Engagement Series Event over Zoom on National Voter Registration Day. Over 60 students showed up and listened to numerous speakers discuss how powerful the youth vote is and address common concerns students had. We also partnered with Arizona PIRG and Texas PIRG on National Vote Early Day for a Regional Phone-a-Thon. We are very proud of all our interns and volunteers who have put in countless hours to help their peers know when, where and how to get their voices heard in this election.
Mia Tontodonati
Las Cruces
Better business environment
Now that the melodrama of the national election is mostly behind us, I want to urge our state legislators and the governor get to work creating a more attractive business environment here at home, as follows:
- Pass legislation allowing for legal recreational marijuana use. Neighboring states already have or are in the process of doing so. Do not reinvent the wheel. Take an existing set of laws from a state such as Colorado and put it in place, thus skipping the special interests which will otherwise elbow their way to the front. Modifications to the law, if necessary, can be added later.
- Revise state laws surrounding liquor licensing. It is currently impossible to obtain a newly issued liquor license because of how New Mexico law works, requiring the purchase of an existing liquor license. This greatly reduces access to licensing because of prohibitive time and costs. Small, privately owned restaurant owners with only beer and wine licenses have told me that they would love to provide a full bar, but excessive upfront licensing costs have prevented it.
- The governor and the speaker of the House should stop what I see as their antagonism toward oil and gas producers, at least until they have provided reasonable alternatives.
Rather than offering vague, futuristic balm for job creation, New Mexico should take advantage of the obvious opportunities set forth above. My suggestions are, of course, only small but obvious steps. I have heard cities such as Albuquerque muse on the difference between Denver (booming) and them. The above suggestions, I believe, provide partial answers to their questions.
James Rubow
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.