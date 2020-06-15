Civil War historian William C. Davis notes in his book, Crucible of Command, that Robert E. Lee, in the years after the Confederate general's role in the hostilities had ended, opposed erecting monuments on the battlefields of the Confederacy.
"I think it wiser," Lee wrote, "not to keep open the sores of war, but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings it engendered."
Howard Houghton
Santa Fe
What's the difference?
The horrifying sight of paramilitary vigilantes “protecting” a statue of a man who decimated indigenous people is no different than the white supremacist who killed a peaceful protester for the defeated confederacy in Charlottesville, Va.
Many of us with Spanish surnames romanticize our conquistador heritage at the expense to our indigenous heritage. We unwittingly glorified a man whose multiple atrocities resulted in his superiors banning him from New Mexico. It is time that New Mexico incorporates the poignant documentary, Surviving Columbus, into its curriculum for all its students. What is the difference between the conquistadors reducing the indigenous population from about 70,000 to 17,000 and the white settlers who distributed small pox-laden blankets and devastating the Native population?
John Quintana
Santa Fe
Welcome all downtown
The proposal to close West San Francisco Street to motor vehicles is long overdue. The downtown area is unfriendly and unsafe for those with mobility issues. Most sidewalks are wide enough for only one or maybe two people. How does someone using a wheelchair or walker get around? They don't!
My husband has Parkinson's and must use a walker. We avoid going downtown because it's just not safe. If San Francisco Street was opened to pedestrians, we would finally have the opportunity to visit merchants or attend events happening on the Plaza. Let's make our downtown area friendly for all Santa Fe citizens.
Karen St. Clair
Santa Fe
Stop the noise
It’s 1 a.m., and for the past 15 minutes I’ve been listening to an incredibly obnoxious automobile exhaust system as it powers its way all around downtown Santa Fe. I don’t mean loud like the other dozen letters to this newspaper have complained about. I’d say the decibel level was about twice that high. There are many people in our town who have problems sleeping, and sociopaths like this are causing them and others additional harm. I happen to be a nightbird, so I get to hear it every night without being awakened (although it’s usually not happening at 1 a.m.).
The Santa Fe Police Department should be ashamed of itself for sticking its head in the sand when so many people are being seriously disturbed on a nightly basis. Causing sleep deprivation is a violent act and is a well-known torture technique. If police officers can spring into action against some drunk on the street who is singing too loudly, they can figure out how to deal with a situation that’s a thousand times worse.
Steve Hecht
Santa Fe
Extend, but maintain
I’m glad to see the work extending the bike paths along Old Santa Fe Trail south of Zia Road. However, cyclists at present are not using the existing bike paths, because they are overgrown with brush and/or covered with gravel. I hope the new bike paths will come with some ongoing future maintenance or the effort will likely be wasted.
Andrew Merriell
Santa Fe
Second chances
Santa Fe needs to say thank you for the teens who work with YouthWorks. They have done a great job along the Santa Fe River clearing brush and cutting invasive species of trees. Michael, their group leader and a former principal, knows how to inspire these super kids. Thank you, YouthWorks, for giving our teens a chance.
Cathi Haga
Santa Fe
No compassion
Tobi Wilde’s letter (“The greatest,” June 8) asks us where is our compassion for President Donald Trump? Compassion for a man who: filed multiple bankruptcies for failed businesses; defrauded students of their tuition in his so-called real estate school; cheated contracted tradesmen out of money owed to them; used undocumented workers in all of his businesses while raging how these people where murderers and rapists; purchased a full-page ad to ask for the conviction of five young men for rape who later were exonerated; used his charitable foundation for his own benefit; claimed without proof another man was not born in the U.S.; called women fat and ugly or wanting to lustily grab female body parts; claimed continued love for him in a scenario of him shooting a person on the streets of New York?
The list is endless and all verifiable, pre- and post-election. Ah, the great economy. He signed a tax-cut bill that made corporations and the wealthy ever so much richer. Compassion is not required, but a stint in an insane asylum might be.
Marcia Wolf
Santa Fe
