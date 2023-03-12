'Tis the season to change to daylight saving time and all the controversy of standard versus daylight that comes with springing forward. I thought I would add a bit of a different insight. I lived on an island in Southeast Alaska for 29 years, and that is where my two daughters grew up.
Starting late October the sun did not rise until 9:15 a.m. and it set about 3:15 p.m. They went to school in the dark and came home in the dark. We kept busy. They participated in choir, band, sports, pep and drama club. They were well-adjusted, had no depression, and did not use drugs or alcohol. They went on to be college graduates from large universities. Choose a time, standard or daylight, and stick with it.
Patricia Fordney
Santa Fe
No room for racism
I appreciate the fact that The New Mexican canceled the Dilbert comics strip. I subscribed to the Albuquerque Journal for 50 years. I canceled my subscription when they published a racist cartoon on their opinion page in 2018. People demonstrated in front of the Journal office. Many of them walked inside and canceled their subscriptions.
Camille Morrison
Los Alamos
Center with sculpture
To replace the outdated and inappropriate obelisk in the center of the Plaza, how about an artful bronze sculpture depicting the balanced history of Santa Fe (similar to the four-sided statue in Cathedral Park but more representative of all) sitting atop a round base highlighting state symbols such as chile pepper, coelophysis, turquoise, Zia, roadrunner, yucca, piñon, black bear, lizard, trout, frijoles, biscochito, etc.; resting on top of a round pool fountain made from local pink granite?
Laura Reich
Santa Fe
Empty it out
As the city is still considering what the space on the Plaza where the Soldiers' Monument was, I hope they consider nothing, or making it usable empty space. Clear away the box, and give people more room to sit, dance and congregate. It should be obvious by now that no proposal is going to satisfy people. Might as well take the easiest, quickest route and move on to other more important issues.
Robert Garcia
Santa Fe
A gun-safe state
Many thanks for the articles published on the subject of firearms and gun safety. MacKenzie Allen’s and Khal Spencer’s piece (“Questions to ask before deciding to own a firearm,” My View, March 6) contains a thoughtful checklist that people should consider before obtaining a firearm. Nancy Varvil (“Speak up for gun safety — call local lawmakers,” My View, March 6) should be commended for succinctly summarizing the pending gun safety bills before our Legislature. As a physician who routinely consults with police, firefighters and mass shooting victims involved in critical incidents, I support these efforts to make New Mexico safer for us all.
Dr. Bob Larsen
Santa Fe
Devil in the details
It's refreshing to hear both sides of the debate on state tax policy ("Tax increases now? C'mon, Legislature," and "Historic tax bill would create opportunity for all New Mexicans," My Views, March 9). One side argues against tax increases at the loss of professionals and small businesses. Fair point. The other side lobbies for more tax cuts, credits, exemptions and deductions to relieve the day-to-day financial burden of a typical family. Not so fast. This could be a giant roll of a taxpayer’s dice. Keep your fingers crossed. We either maintain the status quo or further erode our tax base. The biggest fiduciary duty the New Mexico Legislature has is balancing the above.
A lot can happen in a year to make these flags planted in the ground topple. The status quo may prohibit innovative ideas. Tax cuts, once made, are politically impossible to take back. This session of the Legislature will be judged on how lawmakers spend our dollars and cents.