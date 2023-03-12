'Tis the season to change to daylight saving time and all the controversy of standard versus daylight that comes with springing forward. I thought I would add a bit of a different insight. I lived on an island in Southeast Alaska for 29 years, and that is where my two daughters grew up.

Starting late October the sun did not rise until 9:15 a.m. and it set about 3:15 p.m. They went to school in the dark and came home in the dark. We kept busy. They participated in choir, band, sports, pep and drama club. They were well-adjusted, had no depression, and did not use drugs or alcohol. They went on to be college graduates from large universities. Choose a time, standard or daylight, and stick with it. 

Patricia Fordney