The City Planning Commission has recommended that the 2200 Old Pecos Trail proposed development be rezoned from R-1 to R-3. Such a change is ill advised because The Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor’s  status as expressed by the 1999 city plan as an “important, unspoiled entry" would be compromised. Such development is an example of a piecemeal approach to this corridor. Do we really want a fragmented, less attractive and traffic-congested entry into our city? I strongly advocate for a comprehensive evaluation of our scenic corridor's future before any rezoning or further development.

Robert Josephs

Santa Fe

