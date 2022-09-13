The City Planning Commission has recommended that the 2200 Old Pecos Trail proposed development be rezoned from R-1 to R-3. Such a change is ill advised because The Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor’s status as expressed by the 1999 city plan as an “important, unspoiled entry" would be compromised. Such development is an example of a piecemeal approach to this corridor. Do we really want a fragmented, less attractive and traffic-congested entry into our city? I strongly advocate for a comprehensive evaluation of our scenic corridor's future before any rezoning or further development.
Robert Josephs
Santa Fe
The round file
Oh goody! Another report from the U.S. Forest Service on how to not burn down the state (“Forest Service outlines proposed policy changes for prescribed burns,” Sept. 9). I will file this with my report from the Cerro Grande Fire of 2000.
Barbara Kalb
Santa Fe
Expose the fakes
We read in the national news about “fake” electors in several states, including New Mexico. May we have additional coverage on this issue?
Keith Anderson
Santa Fe
Trump the illeist
Illeism is the act of referring to oneself in the third person. It aptly applies to former President Donald Trump, the notorious Third-Person-in-Chief: “If Putin likes Donald Trump, that’s called an asset not a liability.” “Nobody’s been tougher to Russia than Donald Trump.” “There’s never been a president like President Trump.”
Talking about oneself in the third person was once considered a sign of demon influence or demon possession. If that is still true, it could account for Trump’s illeistic behavior. And if so, President Joe Biden could be the exorcist we need.
Dean H. Owen
Santa Fe
A great and helpful Fiesta
Our viewpoint of the Santa Fe Fiesta this weekend — the weather in most part was great; the vendors booths were delightful and vendors polite; and the live music was lively and infectious. We appreciate Santa Fe Police officers being present and helpful. My wife, who is a diabetic, and I got separated looking at different venues. Of course, I had the insulin. I went to the police booth and found a very helpful officer, James Plummer. He took control of the situation and in short order reunited us. Thank you, Santa Fe, for the Fiesta and for the officers you supplied for the weekend. We look forward to the next Fiesta.