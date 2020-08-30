Kim Shanahan is correct that when the city refuses to zone for manufactured housing, it blocks affordable housing because the cost to build a "stick-built" home on a slab is more than $300,000 ("Don't disparage affordable housing," Aug. 23).
However, there exists a superior answer to the affordable housing problem that also slashes endless growth in traffic, roads, deliveries, truck noise, and parking lots. All over Europe there are residential areas zoned for village-sized condominium complexes of about 1,000 units. The units are small but the common amenities, such as a park, pool, playground, and walking trails, are good. Each complex has around 3,000 residents, which is the number of people necessary to support basic retail businesses. The zoning requires that at the center of each complex, there is a mini-mall, typically two-story, with the basics of grocery store, pharmacy, package shipping store, day care, coffee shop, gym, and maybe a laundry. The retail centers are charming, not ugly strip malls. The result is that each day, thousands of car trips are eliminated. Simultaneously, these complexes create communities where people meet and greet in the retail center. The condos are market-rate, not rent-controlled, so the residents are vested in the quality of the community. Homeowner associations enforce the rules to maintain the quality of life.
Patricia V. Johnson
Santa Fe
No free publicity
It is past time to contact all media and demand that they stop giving President Donald Trump free media time for political purposes. Specifically, we should demand that they stop broadcasting all of Trump’s tweets and stop broadcasting all the extraneous political information included in his daily COVID-19 updates. By covering his tweets and the blatantly political information in the COVID-19 updates, the media gives Trump unlimited and free access to millions of people for the purpose of advancing his campaign objectives. I doubt this action will change his behaviors and ramblings, but it will stop Trump from manipulating the news media to serve his own political purposes.
Gayle Kenny
Santa Fe
Violations of law
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is surely violating several laws with he and his cronies doing everything they can to weaken the U.S. Postal Service. He has slowed delivery service, decommissioned high-speed sorting machines and advised election officials across the country that the Postal Service may not be able to handle the expected crush of mail-in ballots.
I am an 82-year-old man with an underlying condition — cancer — that weakens my immune system. I should not have to subject myself to the rigors and risks of in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic. I should be able to rely on a robust and fully funded postal service to get my mail-in ballot received and counted.
William Brown
Santa Fe
Going postal
Having stirred up as much chaos as he could by overriding the authority of mayors in Portland, Ore.; Chicago; and other cities, the clown who has demonstrated America's greatness by presiding over the world's most devastating Trumpidemic is now attempting to commandeer a national institution so venerable that it predates our Constitution.
Not only is this a reprehensible ploy that would have been unimaginable for any previous occupant of the White House. It's so ill advised that it casts further doubt on a medical examination that supposedly proved our virulent Spreader in Chief to be "cognitively there." Is it conceivable that a sane incumbent would attempt to secure his hold on the Oval Office by "block-mailing" anyone who might be opposed to his reelection?
John F. Andrews
Santa Fe
Voting is the best defense
President Donald Trump, his plutocratic funders, his henchmen and the Republican Party apparently are sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service to thwart a free and fair election in November, no matter how many lifesaving medications get left on the post office floor. Moreover, they are actively waging war against the Constitution and the American republic for the sake of a cult of greed, racist hatred, and raw power. Treason is as treason does.
Our only defense against these enemies of our Constitution is our vote.This being a situation as desperate as the Civil War, we must exercise the vote even at the risk of our lives. We must vote. Failure of a qualified citizen to vote will be a dereliction of duty, even if voting will risk one’s life. The alternative is passive submission to tyranny, to be ruled by greed, hatred, fear, crime and cruelty.
Hans von Breisen
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.