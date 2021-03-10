I’m appalled after hearing the news once again that we individuals who have chronic illnesses and are essential employees are being pushed back in the line for our COVID-19 vaccinations so that teachers can be placed in the front of the line. Yes, we all support our educators. They do a wonderful job. But the question I and so many others ask is: Why are they being placed in the front of others? They only have two more months of work to go before summer break. They are able to do their jobs from home.
We essential employees have had to be in the office and in the stores. We haven’t been able to work from home. We have daily contact with the public. We are the ones who have been working since day one of the pandemic. We have chronic illnesses and we have families who we are afraid to bring illnesses to as well, but we have to work. It seems unfair to us, because when times were hard, we were asked to work because our services were needed. Now it seems like we are not appreciated.
Loretta Medina
Santa Fe
Adults in charge
Kudos to the Santa Fe New Mexican for its editorial (“Whatever your politics, competence matters,” Our View, March 9). It’s good, and reassuring, to see the adults are back in charge.
Anita Warren
Santa Fe
Pass HB 206
It’s not often I disagree with my friend, Rep. Patty Lundstrom, but her letter (“Utility affordability bill shouldn’t burden poorest,” March 10) fails to point out the degree we who aren’t among the poorest New Mexicans would chip in to help them: a nickel a month. Surely that is not a burden and wouldn’t even be noticed, but the effects on those with huge energy cost burdens would be great. That’s why passage of House Bill 206 is important, and that’s my two, er, five cents.
Ken Hughes
Santa Fe
He’ll be missed
Last week I received an email from journalist Paul Weideman telling me he has retired from The New Mexican. I immediately congratulated him on having become liberated from the stress of deadlines and other work pressure. Most of all, though, I expressed a sense of loss that Weideman’s 24 or so years covering the wonderful architecture of Northern New Mexico will come to an end. Collaborating with him over these years has been such an enriching experience.
Whenever I became involved with an interesting preservation project — be it an adobe church in West Las Vegas that looks as if it were transported from Ohio, or working with neighborhood volunteers to save the last adobe barn in Santa Fe, all I had to do was ring Weideman, and he was there to tell the story with an uncanny flair for doing so and an article that almost never, ever, misstated a fact. Weideman’s retirement is a big loss for all of the community. I’m hugely grateful to him for enriching our lives. Fortunately, he has left us with many of the fruits of his labor with his recent book, Architecture Santa Fe: a Guidebook.
Mac Watson
Santa Fe
Beside the point
The comparison of coronavirus cases and deaths (“Texas shoutout,” Letters to the Editor, March 5) between Texas and New Mexico is irrelevant. The Texas figures are from when Texas was attempting to control the spread of the virus. The concern is what will happen now that Texas is abandoning all such attempts.
Bill Mathews
Santa Fe
Keep out
Los Alamos Nation Laboratory in Santa Fe? Making more nuclear bombs is immoral, wasteful, dangerous and benefits only a few at the expense of the greater good. There is no place here for scientists who forget the nobility of their mission to make humanity better.
François-Marie Patorni
Santa Fe
Misses the point
I believe Paul Gessing misunderstands the intent of Senate Bill 66 (“High-interest loans have a purpose,” My View, March 8). SB 66 is not “eliminating needed financial options for working people.” It merely caps the legal interest rate for the industry at 36 percent.
Payday loans are a form of predatory lending and are not “quality credit” options. They are usurious and abusive, and frequently trap borrowers in an even deeper cycle of poverty. Gessing unfairly excoriates legislators for “passing judgment on people of lesser means.” On the contrary, it appears SB 66 is intended to protect our most vulnerable citizens from legalized financial abuse.
Alexa Bradford
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.