As Jeffery Szabat, Santa Fe Community College Foundation Board president, mentioned (“Foundations can help where Opportunity Scholarship can’t,” My View, Aug. 21), while some students are eligible for scholarships, students have expenses beyond tuition: books, transportation, living expenses, child care, etc. Please consider contributing to the Equity Advancement Endowment Fund, which the U.S. Department of Education Title V will match dollar for dollar with no limit until the grant ends in September 2023.

Checks should indicate “equity advancement” in the memo line. Credit card donors can designate the Equity Advancement Fund at sfcc.edu/give-now by writing “equity advancement” in the comment line. Qualified Charitable Distributions made from retirement accounts have tax advantages. See sfcc.edu/foundation/ways-to-give/ for more ways to give. Our address is SFCC Foundation, 6401 Richards Ave., Santa Fe, N.M. 87508. For more information, contact Kelly Marquez, director of annual giving, at 505-428-1175 or kelly.marquez@sfcc.edu. Thank you for supporting students’ career advancement through our fabulous community college.

Meredith Machen

Popular in the Community