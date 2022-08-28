As Jeffery Szabat, Santa Fe Community College Foundation Board president, mentioned (“Foundations can help where Opportunity Scholarship can’t,” My View, Aug. 21), while some students are eligible for scholarships, students have expenses beyond tuition: books, transportation, living expenses, child care, etc. Please consider contributing to the Equity Advancement Endowment Fund, which the U.S. Department of Education Title V will match dollar for dollar with no limit until the grant ends in September 2023.
Checks should indicate “equity advancement” in the memo line. Credit card donors can designate the Equity Advancement Fund at sfcc.edu/give-now by writing “equity advancement” in the comment line. Qualified Charitable Distributions made from retirement accounts have tax advantages. See sfcc.edu/foundation/ways-to-give/ for more ways to give. Our address is SFCC Foundation, 6401 Richards Ave., Santa Fe, N.M. 87508. For more information, contact Kelly Marquez, director of annual giving, at 505-428-1175 or kelly.marquez@sfcc.edu. Thank you for supporting students’ career advancement through our fabulous community college.
Meredith Machen
public policy chair
American Association
of University Women
Santa Fe
Mystery building?
Does anyone know what that huge building being constructed at Cerrillos and Governor Miles roads is? I’ve been watching it going up for more than six months with no signage anywhere informing what this will be. Why the secrecy?
Felicia Rocca
Santa Fe
Hands-off policy
The miserable decision of the Planning Commission to dismiss the restraint of the law and permit overbuilding on the Old Pecos Trail has a long and sorry human history. In the late Fifth Century, the Emperor Majorian, at war with barbarians from the outside, discovered speculators from Rome itself were disfiguring the ancient city, persuading magistrates on the flimsiest of excuses to allow them to tear down the great public monuments so that they, the exploiters, might carry away the marble, bricks and stone for their own profit. Majorian ordered any magistrate who disobeyed his order to preserve the ancient city would be fined 50 pounds of gold and their subordinates, who facilitated the desecration, would have their hands cut off.
Daniel Debs Nossiter
Santa Fe
Linked?
There are now two marijuana dispensaries within three blocks of my house and increased break-ins of cars and homes. Any connection?
Molly Clark
Santa Fe
Pushing away visitors
The hotel manager said New Mexico depends heavily on tourism. The thieves who stole our two e-bikes last Wednesday from the hotel did not help tourism. Our two bikes cost us over $7,000. Someone knows who took them. If someone tries to sell you an e-bike without a charger, call the police. If we get our bikes back, it would sure make Santa Fe seem more friendly. If you have a friend with bolt cutters and a pickup, ask him to return the bikes for a reward. Once the battery dies, you may see someone peddling hard or pushing the bike. Offer them a ride to the police station.
Mike Quinn
Payson, Ariz.
Service for relief
About student debt relief: Why not make the students make a commitment to community service? They could get $1,000 debt relief for every 10 hours of community service. They would work weekends pulling weeds from the medians, picking up trash from the arroyos, removing graffiti, collect shopping carts. Taxpayer money saved would go to funding more police officers and firefighters. That way, the taxpayers would be getting a return on our college-education investment.
Ed Cisler
Santa Fe
On the record
Education has become a hot election topic across the nation. Here are some questions Mark Ronchetti needs to answer during a debate or an interview, especially because he invited Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis here for campaign support: Are you for or against the banning of books in our schools? If you support banning them, why and what authors would you ban? Would you remove university degrees and training as a requisite for working in public schools? What requirements would you replace current specialized training with? New Mexican voters deserve clear answers from this transplant governor wannabe before elections in November.