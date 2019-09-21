In a letter to the editor (“Responsible for white supremacy?” Sept. 13), Linda Chavez asserts that “white supremacy” is a response to the academic left and its friends in government and the media who created identity politics. She goes on: “A great deal of media coverage, academic studies, law, policy, college scholarships and academics show preference for brown, disabled, female, LGBTQ and transgender people. Heterosexual whites get the shaft.”
Linda, consider taking a course or two on American history after the Civil War. For God’s sake, don’t skip class on the days that cover the Reconstruction era (1863-77), Jim Crow era (1877-1965), Ku Klux Klan, lynching of blacks, the economics of slavery and other topics that should inform your view of white supremacy.
As a card-carrying member of the left, I can personally state that I have never supported a neo-Nazi. I can also state that I am white, 81, male, heterosexual and not at all threatened by the possibility of equal and restorative rights for everyone. As far as I know, I have never gotten the shaft.
William Brown
Santa Fe
Reelection too possible
While some Democrats in Congress who push for the impeachment of President Donald Trump would be more than justified in the best of all possible worlds, that’s not the world in which we live. We all know the obsequious Senate would never convict. So what would the results most likely be? A benefit for Trump among independents and undecideds. And Trump’s reelection is much more possible than we good liberals would like to admit.
So the best we can hope for is a relatively fair election and, if he loses, that Trump won’t declare it a fake election and declare martial law. In the meantime, the Democrats should heed the advice of the old movie mogul who admonished one of his writers: If you want to send a message, use Western Union.
Jerry Labinger
Eldorado
We need to lead
At the center of our nation’s capital is a dimly lit Rotunda housing the Constitution of the United States of America, considered the most important document in human history. It is the core of our American society and our governing law. It embodies the root values of our nation.
In his maniacal drive toward authoritarian autocracy, President Donald Trump has chosen to trample our Constitution with his mud-clogged golf cleats. He and his jack-booted Republican enablers are trashing our Constitution to serve a plebiscitary dictator and their own demagogic aspirations. He has blurred the vital “separation of powers” as codified in the Constitution to become a meaningless sham. America be damned.
To quote President Abraham Lincoln, founder of the Republican Party: “We the people are the masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.”
Bill Gould
Santa Fe
Traps are torture
As a third-generation New Mexican, I can say I love New Mexico — its people, history and heritage. I love hiking and exploring our diverse natural wonders. One thing, however, is very disturbing to me. New Mexico still allows leg-hold traps. I think about all the innocent animals out there right now writhing in pain, chewing off their legs and screaming in terror. How long before they die or give up? Is it hours or days? No living creature should go through this torture. Their pain tears at the very core of our humanity. It is unacceptable. I would rather see wildlife when I am hiking and not have to worry about my pets. Our tourists should be able to enjoy our public lands without worrying about leg hold traps. Stop this horror. New Mexico — we are better than this.
Evalinda Walrack
Santa Fe