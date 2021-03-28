The saying, “If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention” is apropos to current attempts to suppress voting in states across the nation. The Republican Party is shameless in its efforts to suppress the vote, especially among communities of color, who voted in historic numbers during the 2020 presidential election.
The GOP continues to put politics over people and will stop at nothing to maintain/regain its power. Republicans defend these voter suppression laws, saying they protect, rather than suppress, the ability of people to vote, but the motivations for their actions are clear: fear that communities of color are rising up and letting their voices be heard through the election process.
Constituents of all parties should be outraged and frightened of where our country is heading. No matter your political affiliation, contact your legislators and tell them you support federal legislation that maintains and enhances voter rights, not suppresses them.
Judith Gabriele
Santa Fe
More to do
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wisely has called for a special session of the state Legislature to “build a bona fide, 21st-century economy in New Mexico.” And while the primary focus for the session is adult-use cannabis legislation, the governor also should have added Senate Bill 11 — the Clean Fuel Standard Act — to the agenda.
SB 11 will boost and diversify the state’s economy by attracting more investment into the energy sector and create good-paying jobs in fuels production and agriculture. A similar program in California has attracted more than $1.6 billion in investments.
The bill, which the governor had on her 2021 legislative priorities, is supported by a broad array of interests, including four state agencies, oil companies, and many business and environmental groups. It cleared the Senate with ease and almost certainly would have passed the House if it had come up for a vote.
Greg Byrnes
Santa Fe
‘Six Weights and Some Yoga Mats’
The men’s basketball teams
get Planet Fitness to work out
spacious, fully equipped
The women’s basketball teams
get a small, postage-stamp-size room
six weights and some yoga mats
Why is this? she asks.
That’s because men being bigger
need more space, he replies.
A frivolous accounting
Pervasive unequal treatment
The wrong side of herstory
Joe Stack
Santa Fe
Historic exploitation
In regards to the letter to the editor (“Close ‘tax gap,’” March 26), let’s not forget the exploitation of (mostly immigrant) women and children in garment factory sweatshops during the early 20th century.
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
A better name
The New Mexican should rightfully change its name to “The Daily Democrat.” It’s only fitting.
Stephen Knauer
Santa Fe
Consent of the governed
Puerto Ricans recently celebrated 104 years of American citizenship. Unfortunately, this not yet an equal citizenship. They serve in wars, but cannot vote for president. They pay into Social Security, but do not qualify for equal benefits.
Puerto Ricans are reliant upon Congress to pass legislation to obtain statehood. Despite Puerto Ricans voting in favor of statehood for the island three times since 2012, Congress has yet to act.
The Puerto Rican people need representatives like U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., to be their voice in Congress and support statehood for the island. Recently, a bipartisan group of representatives introduced the Puerto Rico Statehood Admission Act. I urge Herrell to join her colleagues on the House Natural Resources Committee to pass this bill.
It is time for our country to live up to its founding principle of being a government by the consent of the governed.
Tessa Hunt
Albuquerque
