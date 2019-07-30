Energy Transition Act was a ‘deal with the devil’
While I strongly support the increase in renewable portfolio standards contained in New Mexico’s newly enacted Energy Transition Act to set us on the path to a future powered exclusively by renewable energy, the law was a deal with the devil. Our Legislature enacted and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the law that diminishes the regulatory authority of New Mexico’s Public Regulation Commission. Yes, we need to address climate change, but we should not have to give away protections for ratepayers to do it.
Andy Payne
Silver City
Unite for resignation
Across the world, courageous citizens in several countries have demonstrated and called for their leaders to step down. Some have won and some have lost. Here in the U.S., we are waiting for Congress to impeach our president, but there is a political game afoot that we should no longer be willing to play. We don’t need the Mueller report to frame an impeachment case.
I call for Donald Trump’s resignation and call on Americans to do the same. Enough of pointing out his abuses and black-booted, con artist personality. The minority of Americans who support this abominable man can rest on their laurels of bringing a brief but deep shame once again upon this land. Forget impeachment. Throw the louse out.
Marcia Wolf
Santa Fe
Call a bigot a bigot
The word “racist” has all the impact of a wet noodle these days, especially when mouthed by Donald Trump. Why not replace it with “bigot” which is far wider-ranging and a perfect fit for the prime sower of hatred in this country?
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Fault is ours
Regarding former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony and confirmation of election interference by Russia: how about looking inward and seeing election interference on an infinitely larger, scale? We’ve done way more to unduly influence elections than Donald Trump and the Russians. I’m talking about Citizens United. I’m talking about the recent Supreme Court gerrymandering decision and all the gerrymandering that led to that case. I’m talking about the millions of disenfranchised voters because of criminal records, the purging of voter rolls, inadequate access to polling stations and discriminatory voter ID laws. For good measure, I think I’ll throw in the “superdelegates” of the Democratic Party and the Electoral College system. Power to the people? Unfortunately not.
Elliott Maizels
Santa Fe
Happy Bite’s back
In a sea of horrible, depressing news everyday, hurrah for the fact that Santa Feans and visitors will be able to find comfort with green chile cheeseburgers, sweet potato fries and the best chocolate malteds in the whole USA. Welcome back, Santa Fe Bite (“Santa Fe Bite, open in Albuquerque, returning to S.F.,” July 28).
Brooke Remmert
Santa Fe
Dogma trumps all?
The astonishing, incredible and truly terrifying moral corruption of the president and most Republicans currently serving in Congress is starkly evident in their refusal to acknowledge the reality of the president’s despicable racist attacks on four elected women of color in Congress. Apparently dogma trumps all, as in Nazi Germany and so many other non-democratic governments. I have to ask those who are registered Republicans: Has our national moral compass corrupted to the point where these people truly represent you?
J. Taub
Santa Fe