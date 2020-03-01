A recent article on the homeless was very well done (“A reminder of homelessness at mayor’s door as he tackles issue,” Feb. 23).
This is a major problem for much of the Western world, not just Santa Fe. It was a good reminder that there is no magic fix. I like the mayors’ attitude — it’s something you just have to work at — see what works and what does not.
Jim Pierce
Santa Fe
Moms need sleep
Thank you for publishing the article on sleep deprivation in new parenthood and the movement toward supporting paid parental leave (“New moms must get more sleep,” Family section, Feb. 16). The postpartum phase, or “the fourth trimester,” as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists aptly calls it, is a tipping point in many women’s health trajectory. In my practice as a doctor of Oriental medicine, I often see women with chronic health problems who trace their condition back to this period of deep exhaustion. Sleep is essential for postpartum recovery and reestablishing a foundation for life-long health.
Locally, Santa Fe is fortunate to have ManyMothers.org, which offers free, trained volunteers to help new parents in their homes; TheBirthingTree.org, which offers education classes to plan ahead for optimal postpartum care; and FigInTheOven.com, offering personalized fertility-focused nutrition plans and chef-prepared meals.
Pamela Gregg Flax
Santa Fe
Time for change
Can New Mexicans expect to see in our lifetimes an electric grid free of fossil fuels? Can the current grid be economically replaced with solar, wind and storage technologies? And would such a grid be reliable enough to avoid any new natural gas powered plants? Yes, yes and yes. The Public Service Company of New Mexico and regulators at the Public Regulation Commission are wrestling with what comes after the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station. Advances in technology, pricing and public policy, the last of these courtesy of the Energy Transition Act, make the solar, wind and storage trifecta the way to go.
With many studies confirming that power systems can operate reliably with high penetrations of wind and solar, it’s time to make the change.
Ken Hughes
Santa Fe
No more magical thinking
Thanks to President Donald Trump, America has come out of its mythology closet. Our so-called democracy is now fully exposed as the autocracy it really is, founded in violence, racism, slavery and greed.
Under Trump, our culture of narcissism thrives, MAGA is exposed as Make America White Again and his “demolition politics” (as described by a client of mine), destroy what was left of our democracy, one institution at a time, aided and abetted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his sociopathic, utterly corrupt Republican gang whose collective arrogance just resulted in the “un-impeachment” of a would-be king who says, “I can do whatever I want.” This comes as no surprise when you look closely at America’s origins. But what is hidden will eventually see the light of day and that day has come.
If he could have foreseen the future, would George Washington have crossed the Delaware?
Ellen J. Shabshai Fox, LCSW
Santa Fe
Steady his mind
In my opinion, President Donald Trump is the most seriously emotionally damaged man ever elected president. He does not have political policies. In place, he has emotional needs and scores to settle that incessantly demand satisfaction. The Constitution has taken the place of the father he dared not defy. Like his father, it never offers praise. Like his father, it tells him what he can and can not do. But things are different now.
The little boy bullied by his father, as sometimes happens, has become the bully. If you, dear reader, know of a good psychiatrist, send the name and phone number to the White House. However, please, please do not help to reelect this pathetic and dangerous man.
James K. Gavin
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.