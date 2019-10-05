It would be so sad if Ranger Lujan had to close his garage like so many locally owned businesses because of a change in his lease and a increase in his rent (“Popular Santa Fe mechanic hopes to keep his shop,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 30). He is a fabulous mechanic and a wonderful human being. Hope he and William Parker can come to a fair agreement that will keep him in business.
Beverly Gossen
Santa Fe
Complaints vs. facts
In The New Mexican front-page story about roadways in southeastern New Mexico (“Seeking their share of the boom,” Sept. 30), area residents and officials are quoted complaining about the dangerous condition of roads in Eddy and Lea counties. They accuse the state of being deaf to their complaints. However, readers must persevere through 17 paragraphs to learn the complaints do not align with facts:
• The state is actually investing more than $200 million in southeast New Mexico highways over a two-year period, a remarkable jump over the recent average of $25 million a year.
• That figure includes $130 million to update U.S. 285 — the very road complained about in the top part of the story. Construction set to begin in the spring.
The organization of this story subordinates the significant investments being made in favor of anecdotal complaints. Your readers deserve a more proportional presentation of the work being done to address New Mexico’s long-neglected infrastructure needs.
Judy Gibbs Robinson
deputy communications director
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
Santa Fe
Honest and faithful
I missed the recent retirement of Robert Martinez, deputy director of the Public Works Department of Santa Fe County. He was an honest and faithful public servant. Good job, Robert!
John Arthur Bacon
Santa Fe
Seven out
Following the same pattern as former state Sen. Phil Griego, with the seventh judge recusing herself in state Sen. Richard Martinez’s trial, Northern New Mexico is beginning to look like a Mafia-ruled Sicily (“For eighth time, new judge assigned senator’s DWI case,” In brief, Sept. 24).
Barry Hatfield
Santa Fe
Credit the architect
Thank you for your wonderful article on the Academy of Technology and the Classics’ new addition including gymnasium, commons space and classrooms (“ ‘A place that’s our own,’ ” Oct. 3). ATC is an outstanding school. They were an engaged client actively and creatively seeking the best they could achieve within their budget.
As lead architects, we at Spears Horn Architects were delighted to work with them to realize this project. However, as is so often the case, when a new building is discussed and photographs shown, no mention was made of the architect or the builder. We are told who captured the images of the building but not who designed it and labored to have it brought into being. Architecture is an art as well as a science. Architects should always be identified when their work is shown.
Beverley Spears
president
American Institute of Architects
Santa Fe Chapter