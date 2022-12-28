A big thank you to our senator, Martin Heinrich, for his persistence with getting the U.S. Postal Service to electrify its fleet. Due to the senator’s dogged follow-through, the U.S. Postal Service will be electrifying 75 percent of its Next Generation Delivery Vehicles and has committed to going 100 percent electric by 2026. The U.S. Postal Service operates over 200,000 vehicles and consumes 195 million gallons of gasoline each year. To electrify the fleet would jump-start our collective decarbonization goals. “Electrifying the transportation sector is among our greatest opportunities to tackle the climate crisis, clean up the air in our neighborhoods, provide a responsible return on taxpayer dollars, and send a powerful signal that the United States is leading in the transition toward a clean, efficient, and electric future,” Heinrich said.
Ricann Bock
Santa Fe
Savvy and brilliant
Kudos to The New Mexican for running the fine article from the Washington Post about Dr. Anthony Fauci, a true scientist/statesman (“Fauci’s shoes will be difficult to fill in 2023,” Another View,” Dec. 26). Without the guidance of Fauci and people like him, our nation would still be in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic. He has the rare quality of being both a brilliant scientist and a savvy politician.
John McClure
Santa Fe
Wrong again
John Rosemond has again written a column that is dangerous and dead wrong (“Choose trusted adult over licensed therapist,” Dec. 25). Rosemond conflates a host of issues — the protection of consumers through licensing of health professionals; the value of academic and experiential preparation for mental health professionals; and, most egregiously, the hope of constructive interventions and resources for troubled young people and their parents. His statement that “no psychological therapy has demonstrated reliable efficacy” is untrue. There are many evidence-based strategies and therapeutic skills that are not only effective but sometimes essential and lifesaving, as in cases of suicide and mass shootings.
Parenting is one of the most important and challenging things that many of us are called upon to do. Blanket statements that discourage parents from seeking qualified help for their children and adolescents are cruel and irresponsible, and, in my view, worthy of a malpractice suit. By continuing to publish Rosemond, The New Mexican provides him a forum for airing his long-standing, personal grudge against his chosen profession and magnifies a message that can result in widespread and devastating harm.
Ron Hale
Santa Fe
More of the story
I was pleasantly surprised to see the obituary for Kathy Whitworth (“She just had to win,” Dec. 26) in the sports section. Even more surprising was the several column inches devoted to her life and accomplishments. However, The New Mexican did not see fit to include a single line from the original New York Times article saying, “Whitworth is survived by her longtime partner, Bettye Odle.” How sad that our sometimes-progressive newspaper can include comments about Whitworth’s height and lack of charisma but not name the love of her life.
Joa Dattilo
Santa Fe
Follow the rules
The developer knew of the zoning when he purchased the land. He knew the basis behind the zoning was to preserve the scenic entry to Santa Fe. Like many developers, he is now trying to change the rules. In this case I see no reason for a rule change. Develop the area off Old Pecos Trail by the existing rules, or leave it as is. Any change to the rules smacks of corruption to benefit one at the expense of all.
Gary Hein
Santa Fe
Silent on lies
We cannot assume that because George Santos, a soon to be new member of the GOP House caucus, has lied about everything in his past that every member of the GOP is a liar. But it’s fair to point out that GOP indifference to Santos’ lies indicts them without resort to twisted logic.