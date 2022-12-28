A big thank you to our senator, Martin Heinrich, for his persistence with getting the U.S. Postal Service to electrify its fleet. Due to the senator’s dogged follow-through, the U.S. Postal Service will be electrifying 75 percent of its Next Generation Delivery Vehicles and has committed to going 100 percent electric by 2026. The U.S. Postal Service operates over 200,000 vehicles and consumes 195 million gallons of gasoline each year. To electrify the fleet would jump-start our collective decarbonization goals. “Electrifying the transportation sector is among our greatest opportunities to tackle the climate crisis, clean up the air in our neighborhoods, provide a responsible return on taxpayer dollars, and send a powerful signal that the United States is leading in the transition toward a clean, efficient, and electric future,” Heinrich said.

Ricann Bock

Santa Fe

